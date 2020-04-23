WW121: The Haunting of Lupine Manor—Chapter 4

April 27, XXXXX—7:00pm—The sunset casts everything into deep reds and blues. It feels like another world.

All of you are sitting outside, having dinner by the lake. The manor is freeing and stifling in turn, and you find it refreshing sitting out in the open air.

“This is nice, isn’t it?” Olivia says. She chose to forgo a blanket and instead sits on the grass, the fabric of her skirt forming a circle around her. “But we really must head back soon. It’s getting dark.”

You nod, except you get carried away by the conversations and the cool, evening breeze that starts to pick up. Time passes quickly, and before you know it, it gets dark enough that everyone else start to look like shadows.

Soon–almost too soon–it is completely dark, the only light visible the faint glow of the moon through the clouds. You all hurry back to the manor, pace quickening with each step.

Something is following you, and it isn’t very far behind. This time, you listen to your gut and don’t look back.

You feel something brush against your arm, and you break into a run.

You don’t stop when you hear someone stumble, and you don’t stop when you hear terrible sounds interspersed with screaming. You will never be able to stop hearing those sounds for the rest of your life, but your only focus right now is to survive.

Finally, finally, you reach the doors of Lupine Manor, and you’ve never felt so relieved to be back in its halls. You glance around at everyone else, and with a sinking feeling, you realize one of you didn’t make it back.

Ma (spooky/Goat) is dead. She was an Ordinary Guest (Vanilla Town).

DAY 4 EVENT Lupine Manor is hungry. It didn’t get its fill last night, so today, you will vote to daykill one player from each hall. There will be three daykill vote threads, one for each hall. You can vote for a player from each hall.

You can change your vote.

Ties result in RNG between the top vote-getters.

You can vote “No kill”. If that’s the leading vote for a hall, no one will die from that hall.

If a player in a hall gets a majority of the votes (10 votes with 19 players currently living), voting for that hall will close. The player will die at Twilight, but they will be alive and interacting until then. That means they’ll be playing as usual and are free to change their votes. [collapse]

FACTIONS TOWN 16 11 Vanilla Town – Ordinary Guests

1 Town Cop – Theodora (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Wolves return as “Scum” (except the Wolf Spy), Town and SK return as “Town”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)

1 Jailkeeper – Mrs. Dudley (Submits a target each night to be roleblocked and protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)

(Submits a target each night to be roleblocked and protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.) 1 Doctor – Dr. Montague (Submits a target each night to be protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)

(Submits a target each night to be protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.) 1 Three-Shot Vigilante – Luke Sanderson (They can submit a target to kill three times in the night phase. The target will be killed unless protected. The shot is used even if the kill fails. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) WOLVES 1 Wolf Spy – Poppy (Returns as Town if investigated.)

(Returns as Town if investigated.) 1 Wolf Role Cop – Bent-Neck Lady (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Town players with roles will return as “Roled”. Vanilla Town and Serial Killers will return as “Vanilla”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)

(Submits a target each night to be investigated. Town players with roles will return as “Roled”. Vanilla Town and Serial Killers will return as “Vanilla”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) 3 2 Vanilla Wolves – Manor Ghosts Wolves have the combined ab ility to roleblock for the first three nights. This ability will disappear after the third night. They cannot target the same player twice in a row. SERIAL KILLERS 2 1 Serial Killer s – Religious Fanatic s (Submits ONE target TOGETHER each night to kill. The target will be killed unless protected. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) [collapse]

RULES Order of night actions – Roleblocks and protections go through first, then all other actions go through in the order that allows the most actions to happen.

Ties result in RNG between the top vote-getters.

Wolves share a QT. Serial Killers share a QT.

Win condition for all players – You win if your faction is the last one standing or if it’s mathematically impossible for another faction to win.

Any player spreadsheets should stop being updated at the player’s death. Another (living) player can continue the same spreadsheet.

The header will always indicate through flavor text which faction/s killed a player. Feel free to ask for clarification if the header is unclear.

NO EDITING COMMENTS.

Mod note: I will add all the answers to any questions I receive to this list for visibility. [collapse]

PLAYERS Louie – Shaggy Hoho – Jason Voorhees Tiff – Laura Roslin, President of humanity SERIAL KILLER Spooky – Ma (replaced by Goat for one night phase) VANILLA TOWN Grump – Nanami Tsukino Cop – Troy McClure Lindsay – Willow Indy – Father Lankester Merrin Owen – Dolly Levi, matchmaker to the stars VANILLA TOWN Side – Wirt TOWN COP May – Gilda Joyce, novelist, spy, and psychic malthusc – Lady Edith Sharpe Hicks – Personification of In Search of Colour VANILLA TOWN Gramps – That Guy Raven – Jenny with the ribbon VANILLA TOWN MLA – Eleanor Vance abstractnoun – Janet Jackson Thoughts – Casper the friendly ghost Ralph – The Chessmaster Jake – Freddie the skeleton Creeper – Talky Tina VANILLA TOWN dw/Emm – Annie Pug Lady – The Pug Lady! sagittariuskim – The Box Ghost MANOR GHOST Affogato/April Jude – Drunk Shirley Jackson Britta – Jonas the Cat [collapse]

HALL ASSIGNMENTS YELLOW Side Indy Hicks Hoho Pug Lady abstractnoun Thoughts Britta Jude GREEN Cop Jake MLA spooky/Goat dw/Emm Grump Affogato/April Lindsay Owen BLUE Ralph May Tiff Raven malthusc Kim Creeper Louie Gramps [collapse]

TWILIGHT IS AT 1PM PST/4PM EST ON FRIDAY, APRIL 24

