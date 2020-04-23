Games

Shoeless Trivia: Sing

Music and more.

  1. Name the Grammy winning composer who penned many Sesame Street classics such as “Sing”, “Bein’ Green”, and “C is for Cookie”.
  2. Sing Sing Correctional Facility is located in what US state?
  3. In a television episode from 2015, the image seen here segues into a performance of what song?strivia169_1
  4. What is the stage name of the performer heard here?
  5. The logo shown below is associated with a company primarily know for producing what type of product?strivia169_2
Answers

  1. Joe Raposo
  2. New York
  3. “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony)” / “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke”
  4. The Singing Nun
  5. beer

