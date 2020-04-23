Shoeless Trivia: Sing

Music and more.
- Name the Grammy winning composer who penned many Sesame Street classics such as “Sing”, “Bein’ Green”, and “C is for Cookie”.
- Sing Sing Correctional Facility is located in what US state?
- In a television episode from 2015, the image seen here segues into a performance of what song?
- What is the stage name of the performer heard here?
- The logo shown below is associated with a company primarily know for producing what type of product?
Answers
- Joe Raposo
- New York
- “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony)” / “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke”
- The Singing Nun
- beer
