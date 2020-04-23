Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Apr. 23

Introducing today’s contestants:

Tim, an accountant from Massachusetts, ate a big cheeseburger;

Molly, an engineering program manager from California, runs and eats donuts;

Sharon, an administrative assistant from Alberta, whose apparently cat-related story I missed due to a technical problem. Sharon is a one-game champ with earnings of $19,601.

Tim didn’t find any DDs but he was the most consistently successful player, getting none incorrect and building a runaway at $20,200 vs. $8,400 for Molly and $3,400 for champ Sharon.

DD1, $1,000 – FICTIONAL TV TOWNS & CITIES – The Log Lady & the late Laura Palmer were residents of this fictional Pacific Northwest community (Sharon lost $1,800 from her score of $4,200.)

DD2, $1,200 – EVERY BODY – Bile aids digestion by breaking up large molecules of fat; it’s stored in the gallbladder but made by this organ (Molly doubled up to $6,000 vs. $7,800 for Tim.)

DD3, $1,600 – LIKE ONE OF YOUR FRENCH GIRLS – About this French novelist, Elizabeth Browning wrote, “True genius, but true woman!” (Sharon lost $5,000 from her total of $6,000 vs. $17,000 for Tim.)

FJ – STATESMEN – The first Asian to accept the Nobel Peace Prize was the prime minister of this country who in 1967 renounced use of nuclear weapons

Tim and Sharon were correct on FJ, with Tim adding $1,000 to win with $21,200.

Pennsylvania problems: The players missed three clues about the commonwealth, including ones about its nickname, the Keystone State, and the town named after a 1912 Olympian, Jim Thorpe.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is Twin Peaks?

DD2 – What is the liver?

DD3 – Who was George Sand?

FJ – What is Japan?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...