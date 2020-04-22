Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (April 22, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! A few weeks ago I read a very sweet manga by Mita Ori, Our Dining Table. It is a single volume story about a chance meeting between a lonely salaryman and two brothers. After bonding over a shared snack in the park, the salaryman ends up teaching the older brother how to improve his cooking skills to make delicious food for his younger brother. Did I mention it’s very sweet? I love stories about food, so I was immediately drawn in by the premise, and it did not disappoint. What I didn’t expect was to get some good advice about cleaning the lid of my rice cooker more often!

Do you wash the lid of your rice cooker?

So naturally, the very next day after reading this manga, I cleaned the lid of my rice cooker, and the rice really was better! This is important to me because I cook and eat a lot of rice. When working I eat rice almost every day with my lunch, so I take it pretty seriously. If you make a lot of rice to eat with Japanese dishes, let me humbly recommend that you follow Makiko Itoh’s instructions. Personally, I like to make big batches and freeze portions to heat up for lunches, or dinners, throughout the week. It’s very convenient! Anyway, I’m certainly no rice expert, and I obviously still have plenty to learn, so if you have any rice making secrets, please share! And if you’re looking for something short and sweet to read, consider checking out Our Dining Table.

And as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

