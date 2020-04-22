30 Day Comic Book Challenge Day 8: Best Series

This question always gets me a bit since I’m not reading a huge slate of comics and I’m not exactly caught up on some of them. The best series being published now? That’s always a difficult one no matter how invested in something you are. You start coming up with caveats on series, you start wanting to break it down by genre perhaps, or publisher so as to not leave out some great stuff. The problem is that, especially outside of the superhero genre, there’s some fantastic stuff.

Some of the things this past decade that really got me, but that I often couldn’t keep up with and finish for those that had, include things like East of West. I’m horribly behind on Saga but I’ve loved what I’ve seen so far. I can’t get enough of Manifest Destiny and want to see more. And I’m just grinning at the thought of what Manhattan Projects is actually doing in a larger sense and am saddened at the way that whole thing just broken down on the creative side.

There’s so much to like through this and a whole lot more.

But there is one series that sticks out to me, the thing that I recommend to a slew of people who like comics but look for recommendations.

The Omega Men

“A group of alien freedom fighters pose as terrorists to accomplish their mission, from the mind of ex-CIA analyst Tom King. The Omega Men are back in an all-new series–They’ve murdered White Lantern Kyle Rayner, and now the universe wants them to pay! Who are these intergalactic criminals–and is there more to their actions than meets the eye?”

I had grown up reading the original series from early 80s which had Keith Giffen artwork. I loved the weirdness and it reminded me of Dreadstar when I had found it after reading that. So, when a new series kicked off in 2015 planned for a twelve-issue run, I was all on board. I had liked what I had read of King before but his writing and style here combined with Barnaby Bagenda’s artwork and the utterly striking covers that I wish were made into posters just captured the imagination for me. With it playing within continuity but without being impacted by everything else, the series took us through the wringer with an epic scale, incredible character arcs, and a sense of grandeur that completely captured my imagination. And that it was canceled halfway through only to be saved by the core fan outcry makes it all the sweeter. It’s this series that lead – for better or worse depending on your point of view – for Tom King to work on projects like Mister Miracle and Strange Adventures. I think these are the perfect stomping grounds for him and his style, and the artists who love playing in more experimental ways. And it’s all owed, in my mind, to Omega Men.

