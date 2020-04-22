Games

Shoeless Trivia: Distance

A quiz with science bread and pop culture meat.

  1. Things may have been different a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, but on earth since the earth 20th century it has been a measure of distance. What is the name of this unit, approximately equal to 3.26 light years?
  2. The song in the linked clip comes from the soundtrack of what 1997 film?
  3. The “500” in Indianapolis 500 refers to the length of the race in miles. How many laps is it?
  4. The still below is taken from a 1974 film. The character wearing number 22 was played by what actor in the 2005 remake of that film?strivia168_1
  5. 1.61623×10−35 meters is a (very small) unit of distance named for what German physicist who won the Nobel prize in 1918 for his key role in developing quantum theory?
Answers

  1. parsec
  2. Hercules
  3. 200 laps
  4. Adam Sandler
  5. Max Planck

