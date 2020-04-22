Shoeless Trivia: Distance

A quiz with science bread and pop culture meat.
- Things may have been different a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, but on earth since the earth 20th century it has been a measure of distance. What is the name of this unit, approximately equal to 3.26 light years?
- The song in the linked clip comes from the soundtrack of what 1997 film?
- The “500” in Indianapolis 500 refers to the length of the race in miles. How many laps is it?
- The still below is taken from a 1974 film. The character wearing number 22 was played by what actor in the 2005 remake of that film?
- 1.61623×10−35 meters is a (very small) unit of distance named for what German physicist who won the Nobel prize in 1918 for his key role in developing quantum theory?
Answers
- parsec
- Hercules
- 200 laps
- Adam Sandler
- Max Planck
[collapse]