Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s optional discussion topic: rank books by author. We love ranking things, and making lists. Even if you haven’t read an author’s entire output, how would you rank the books you have read? This could be for your favorite writers, writers you just happen to have read a ton of, or even writers you have a passing familiarity with.

hat tip to Troubled

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

4/29: books you’d recommend but that you haven’t read in years

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...