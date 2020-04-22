Poetry Corner

Hello, poetry lovers!

Well, it’s been over a year since I last posted this, so there goes my attempt to do it regularly. But I thought with all the time on our hands, I might resurrect it for today.

What poems give you inspiration in the time of COVID-19? Here’s one I happen to love, which is about the nature of suffering. It was inspired by the painting The Fall of Icarus, by Pieter Brueghel. Which, I believe, is in the Musee des Beaux Arts.

Musee des Beaux Arts

W. H. Auden

About suffering they were never wrong,

The old Masters: how well they understood

Its human position: how it takes place

While someone else is eating or opening a window or just walking dully along;

How, when the aged are reverently, passionately waiting

For the miraculous birth, there always must be

Children who did not specially want it to happen, skating

On a pond at the edge of the wood:

They never forgot

That even the dreadful martyrdom must run its course

Anyhow in a corner, some untidy spot

Where the dogs go on with their doggy life and the torturer’s horse

Scratches its innocent behind on a tree.

In Breughel’s Icarus, for instance: how everything turns away

Quite leisurely from the disaster; the ploughman may

Have heard the splash, the forsaken cry,

But for him it was not an important failure; the sun shone

As it had to on the white legs disappearing into the green

Water, and the expensive delicate ship that must have seen

Something amazing, a boy falling out of the sky,

Had somewhere to get to and sailed calmly on.

Landscape with the Fall of Icarus

Please feel free to share poems below—your own, or ones which have moved you.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...