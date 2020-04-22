Let That Be Your Last Battlefield: The Best Non-Recurring Character in Star Trek–Championship

This is it, the final round! 64 characters entered, and only 2 remain. Let’s meet the competitors.

From the left side of the bracket, in what seems like a foregone conclusion, we have #1 seed Dathon, from the TNG episode “Darmok.”

Dathon was a Tamarian ship captain who became the first of his race to successfully establish communications with the Federation. The Tamarian language consisted solely of metaphor and reference to Tamarian history and myth. When Dathon’s vessel met with the Enterprise-D above the planet El-Adrel IV, he had himself and Captain Jean-Luc Picard beamed to the surface together, where a strange electromagnetic lifeform would attack the two men. Through their shared experience, Dathon was finally able to teach Picard enough of the Tamarian language to effectively communicate, though in doing so Dathon was fatally wounded.

Dathon was utterly dominant in all of his matches in the tournament to this point, handily defeating Trent, Commander Shelby, the Gorn Captain, Weyoun 6, and Lal to earn his spot in the final round. His narrowest margin of victory was 22 points over Lal.

From the right side of the bracket, we have his opponent, the #2 seed Gul Madred from the TNG Episode “Chain of Command.”

Madred was a Cardassian officer who devised a plan to capture Captain Jean-Luc Picard by fabricating evidence that Cardassia was researching “metagenic” weapons on Celtris III, in violation of treaty and preparing for war. Picard was captured when we was sent on a top-secret mission to infiltrate the Cardassian base there. Madred was then put in charge of interrogating the captain, to learn all he could about Starfleet’s defenses around Minos Korva. He psychologically and physically tortured Picard, using an implanted device that would inflict pain in any part of the body at the push of a button. Even when it became clear that Picard knew nothing of the defenses of Minos Korva, Madred continued to push Picard just to break him, resorting to mind games to convince Picard that there were five lights where in fact there were only four.

Gul Madred had a slightly rougher road to victory, but managed to get past Lt. Castillo, Vreenak, Aamin Marritza, the Romulan Commander from “Balance of Terror,” and finally a very narrow win over Edith Keeler by only 3 votes.

So the final round is a confrontation of good versus evil. Will the noble self-sacrificing Tamarian hero rise up and claim victory? Or will the dastardly Cardassian villain prove to be Avocado’s character of choice? There’s only one way to find out!

