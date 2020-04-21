WW121: The Haunting of Lupine Manor—Chapter 3

April 25, XXXXX—10:00pm—A storm ranges outside, but laughter and a low fire keep the manor warm

You feel at home in Lupine Manor. And you can tell the others do too, as you all file out of the sitting room after a night of stories and games, laughing and talking as you make your way back to your rooms.

Despite everything that has happened, you feel a fondness — for your fellow guests, for Olivia Crain, for the manor itself.

You plan to let this feeling carry you into sweet slumber, but you barely step foot on the staircase before the entire manor plunges into complete darkness.

“What happened?” You cry out, starting to panic as you’re met with no answer. “Hello? Is anyone else there?”

In the distance, you hear a fight break out, and you move away from the sounds of struggle. You don’t want to get caught in the crossfire, especially when you can’t see.

You freeze when you hear a long, drawn out scream from the opposite end of the black void you’re in. The scream goes on and on, longer than a human being could possibly hold it for. It cuts off abruptly, and you know that whoever it was no longer walked with the living.

You don’t know how long you stayed in the darkness. Was it minutes? Hours? Days? As time passed, you slowly begin to let go of your fear. You let the blackness envelop you. You no longer remember why you were so frightened.

The Hallways of Lupine Manor [collapse]

When light comes flooding back, rage courses through you. You were so at peace…

You push the disturbing thought to the back of your mind, meeting the confused and scared looks of your fellow guests.

“Are we all here?” One of them asks, even if they all know the answer.

They find a body in one of the rooms. There are deep bruises around its neck. You expect to find another crucifix, but there is none.

Talky Tina/Guy Fieri (Creeper) is dead. They were an Ordinary Guest (Vanilla Town).

Another of their number is missing, yet they could not find a trace of them anywhere in Lupine Manor.

Wirt (Side) is dead. He was Theodora (Town Cop).

The teenager is part of the manor now. You are shocked to discover that you feel something like envy towards the boy.

DAY 3 EVENT The morning after, all is quiet. The manor is letting you rest. (There is no event today.) [collapse]

FACTIONS TOWN 16 12 Vanilla Town – Ordinary Guests

1 Town Cop – Theodora (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Wolves return as “Scum” (except the Wolf Spy), Town and SK return as “Town”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)

1 Jailkeeper – Mrs. Dudley (Submits a target each night to be roleblocked and protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)

(Submits a target each night to be roleblocked and protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.) 1 Doctor – Dr. Montague (Submits a target each night to be protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.)

(Submits a target each night to be protected. Target will not be immune from being investigated. They cannot target themselves or the same player twice in a row.) 1 Three-Shot Vigilante – Luke Sanderson (They can submit a target to kill three times in the night phase. The target will be killed unless protected. The shot is used even if the kill fails. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) WOLVES 1 Wolf Spy – Poppy (Returns as Town if investigated.)

(Returns as Town if investigated.) 1 Wolf Role Cop – Bent-Neck Lady (Submits a target each night to be investigated. Town players with roles will return as “Roled”. Vanilla Town and Serial Killers will return as “Vanilla”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.)

(Submits a target each night to be investigated. Town players with roles will return as “Roled”. Vanilla Town and Serial Killers will return as “Vanilla”. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) 3 Vanilla Wolves – Manor Ghosts Wolves have the combined ability to roleblock for the first three nights. This ability will disappear after the third night. They cannot target the same player twice in a row. SERIAL KILLERS 2 1 Serial Killer s – Religious Fanatic s (Submits ONE target TOGETHER each night to kill. The target will be killed unless protected. They cannot target the same player twice in a row.) [collapse]

RULES Order of night actions – Roleblocks and protections go through first, then all other actions go through in the order that allows the most actions to happen.

Ties result in RNG between the top vote-getters.

Wolves share a QT. Serial Killers share a QT.

Win condition for all players – You win if your faction is the last one standing or if it’s mathematically impossible for another faction to win.

Any player spreadsheets should stop being updated at the player’s death. Another (living) player can continue the same spreadsheet.

NO EDITING COMMENTS.

Mod note: I will add all the answers to any questions I receive to this list for visibility. [collapse]

PLAYERS Louie – Shaggy Hoho – Jason Voorhees Tiff – Laura Roslin, President of humanity SERIAL KILLER Spooky – Ma Grump – Nanami Tsukino Cop – Troy McClure Lindsay – Willow Indy – Father Lankester Merrin Owen – Dolly Levi, matchmaker to the stars VANILLA TOWN Side – Wirt TOWN COP May – Gilda Joyce, novelist, spy, and psychic malthusc – Lady Edith Sharpe Hicks – Personification of In Search of Colour VANILLA TOWN Gramps – That Guy Raven – Jenny with the ribbon VANILLA TOWN MLA – Eleanor Vance abstractnoun – Janet Jackson Thoughts – Casper the friendly ghost Ralph – The Chessmaster Jake – Freddie the skeleton Creeper – Talky Tina VANILLA TOWN dw/Emm – Annie Pug Lady – The Pug Lady! sagittariuskim – The Box Ghost Affogato – Mrs. Warren Jude – Drunk Shirley Jackson Britta – Jonas the Cat [collapse]

HALL ASSIGNMENTS YELLOW Side Indy Hicks Hoho Pug Lady abstractnoun Thoughts Britta Jude GREEN Cop Jake MLA spooky dw/Emm Grump Affogato Lindsay Owen BLUE Ralph May Tiff Raven malthusc Kim Creeper Louie Gramps [collapse]

TWILIGHT IS AT 4PM PST/7PM EST ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

