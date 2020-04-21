4/21/2020 Flash and Legends Live Chat

“So Long and Goodnight”

After Black Hole hires Rag Doll to kill Joe, Singh suggests he go into Witness Protection but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver. While investigating Carver with Cisco, Ralph runs into Sue. Iris becomes suspicious of Eva.

“Zari, Not Zari”

Sara, Constantine and Charlie find themselves in British Columbia searching for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn’t have foreseen. Zari has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she goes on meditative journey at the suggestion of Behrad. Meanwhile, Ava volunteers to try and help Rory with a personal problem

And we’re back after the unexpected hiatus.

Here’s the Live Chat.

