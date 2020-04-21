Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

So now a LGBTQ+ project, considered one of the best movies of 2019, A Portrait of a Lady on Fire by directed by Céline Sciamma, a lesbian. Its follows the growing romance between a painter and the daughter of an aristocrat in the 18th century. Its currently on Hulu.

Optional Topic: What do you consider THE LGBT+ Mecca?

