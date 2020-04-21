Shoeless Trivia: Social

Choose an adjective as the theme gives me lots of leeway with the questions.
- Who was the first president of Facebook? He was played on the big screen by Justin Timberlake.
- “A Long Expected Party” is the title of the first chapter of what much loved book, the first in a trilogy?
- Le déjeuner des canotiers (Luncheon of the Boating Party), seen below, is an 1881 work by what impressionist?
- The 1967 Arusha Declaration was blueprint for African Socialism in what country that was formed from a union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar in 1964?
- What word did Alexander Graham Bell suggest be used for answering the telephone, even before ship-to-shore communication was possible?
Answers
- Sean Parker
- The Fellowship of the Ring
- Pierre-Auguste Renoir
- Tanzania
- ahoy
