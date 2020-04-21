Games

Shoeless Trivia: Social

Choose an adjective as the theme gives me lots of leeway with the questions.

  1. Who was the first president of Facebook? He was played on the big screen by Justin Timberlake.
  2. “A Long Expected Party” is the title of the first chapter of what much loved book, the first in a trilogy?
  3. Le déjeuner des canotiers (Luncheon of the Boating Party), seen below, is an 1881 work by what impressionist?strivia167_1
  4. The 1967 Arusha Declaration was blueprint for African Socialism in what country that was formed from a union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar in 1964?
  5. What word did Alexander Graham Bell suggest be used for answering the telephone, even before ship-to-shore communication was possible?
Answers

  1. Sean Parker
  2. The Fellowship of the Ring
  3. Pierre-Auguste Renoir
  4. Tanzania
  5. ahoy

