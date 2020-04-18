Revive or Archive?

I talked a little bit about this last State of the Channel but I want to give this at least a few more chances for folks to revive some dormant features before moving ahead with archiving.



First, If you agree to do it, there’s not some sort of commitment to doing it weekly, monthly, anything like that. “Active” posts that at least people are going to update a couple of times a year don’t need to be archived. And if there’s something on the list where the current creator says they will take it back on, I will remove it from the Archive list. There’s a few items here that I think I can just remove because they aren’t active and don’t really make sense to even archive but I listed them in case someone wants to revive the feature, a couple of which I thought were pretty cool

Second, when we do “archive” ones that no one takes over, I am going to make an Archives page under other where all these tags can live for now. The posts themselves aren’t going away, but the Archives will just exist as a way to show people what we already have out there as far as topics if they are just browsing, along with the tags and search functions. In a way that doesn’t take up menu space for other new features that may be coming out.

Finally, if you like the general idea of a post but maybe not the exact setup or tone or format, consider at least taking over the tag for a couple trial runs and then maybe adjusting it as you go.



With that, here’s the list:



Archive: Collectible Card Game Thread

Archive: Shoeless Trivia

Archive: Both Sides Now

Archive: Cinemixology

Archive: Movie Misery Corner

Archive: Double Features

Delete: The Avocado on Spotify

Archive: Shopping

Archive: The Toybox

Delete: Coming and Going from Streaming

Archive: Let’s Talk

Archive: The Contras

Archive: Pitch Meeting

Archive: Pod People

Archive: Pop Culture Confessions

Archive: This week in Trek

Archive: True Crime

Archive: Cleaning Thread

Archive: Comment of the Week

Archive: Craftocado

Archive: Gardening Thread

Archive: Green Thread

Archive: No Context

Archive: Flock & Tingle

Archive: Still Watching

Archive: Top TV of the Week

Archive: Recipe Exchange

Remove Tag: News currently under OTHER menu

Archive: Science



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...