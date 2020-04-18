Marbula E Race 1 “Paris”

You thought marble racing was over until the summer, did you? Hahahahaha. You fool. You absolute nincompoop. Marble racing stops for nothing. Not even an act of God can stop marble racing. Marble racing is eternal.

Marbula E is a collaboration between Formula E and Jelle’s Marble Runs. We are all of course familiar with the latter. But just for your information, Formula E is a racing championship that uses electric wheeled vehicles known as “automobiles.” We here at Marble HQ think it’s kind of weird that wheeled vehicles would be racing each other, let alone electric ones, but humans are a weird species with weird interests and pastimes. We try not to judge them too harshly.

Aside from the automobile theming, the main difference between this event and Marbula One is the the replacement of Greg Woods’ dulcet tones with the voice of actual Formula E commentator Jack Nicholls, whose sharp English staccato provides a stark contrast to the kind of relaxed commentary we typical associate with marble racing. It’ll take some getting used to for sure.

The first race is the Paris circuit, a fairly simple track with a ramp midway through known as “Attack Mode.” After a quick qualifying round that sees Venturi grab pole from Mercedes right at the end, the big race begins. The marbles race for 5 minutes and 30 seconds, plus one lap. Whoever crosses the finish line first wins.

This is an exciting race with a lot of lead changes. Nio 333, Venturi, Techeetah, Nissan, BMW i, and Mercedes all take turns holding the lead. There’s a lot of jockeying behind the front of the pack as well, with Venturi dropping all the way back into sixth at one point before surging back into second. That late-race surge, however, is not enough to finish on top. Mercedes takes the gold, with Venturi grabbing silver and BMW i nabbing bronze.

We’ll see how the tournament develops from here, but it’s off to a great start. Good luck to all the racers!

Complete stats for Marbula E can be found at the Marble League Wiki.

