Friday New Music 4/17

It’s Friday once again and we’ve got a big day. Or I do, but I’m assuming we’re all on the same page here. Fiona Apple is back and good lord, could there be a better time for her? The Idler Wheel… was one of my top albums of the last decade, I can’t recall but I’m sure it was in the top 5. I’m so ready. We’ve also got the debut of Rina Sawayama that should be fun, the always reliable hip-hop weirdos Shabazz Palaces have a new one, there’s a Nicole Atkins listed here but I’m not seeing it on streaming yet so it might not be accurate.
Plus, a whole bunch more! Here’s a more complete list taken from Consequence of Sound. Tell me what you’re excited for, what you’re listening to, what’s good , what’s bad, whatever you want. Enjoy!:
— 88GLAM – Close to Heaven Far From God
— Aborted – La Grande Mascarade EP
— Abysmal Dawn – Phylogenesis
— Alec Lytle & Them Rounders – The Remains of Sunday
— Answering Machine – Bad Luck
— Badge and Talkalot – Fragments of the Soul
— Beat Noir Deluxe – Crash
— Bethlehem Casuals – The Tragedy of Street Dog
— Billy Clubs – Strange Driving EP
— The Black Dahlia Murder – Verminous
— Blakk Soul – Take Your Time
— Blue Canopy – Mild Anxiety
— Blushh – R.I.P. Apathy
— Brassick – 2.0
— Brian Lisik – Gudbye Stoopid
— Buddy and Kent Jamz – Jank Tape Vol. 1
— BULBUL – Kodak Dream
— Bombs of Hades – Phantom Bell EP
— Brett Newski – Don’t Let the Bastards Get You Down
— Buddy and Kent Jamz – Jank Tape Vol. 1 EP
— Caspar Brötzmann Massaker – Home (Reissue)
— Charles Fauna – Yonder
— Claudio Conti – Frail Boats
— Coldbones – The Cataclysm
— Collision – The Final King
— DaBaby – Blame It On Baby
— Darius – Men Er Grah
— David Bowie – ChangesNowBowie
— Daznig – Danzig Sings Elvis
— Datura4 – West Coast Highway Cosmic
— Dictator Ship – Your Favorites
— Die Wilde Jagd – Haut
— The Ditch and the Delta – The Ditch and the Delta
— DMVU – Gazing Only At Each Other
— DMVU – Two Pairs of Eyes
— Duke Dumont – Duality
— Dutty Moonshine Big Band – City of Sin
— DVSN – A Muse In Her Feelings
— The Electric Mess – The Electric Mess V
— Enter Shikari – Nothing is True & Everything is Possible
— EOB (Ed O’Brien of Radiohead) – Earth
— Eric Hutchinson – Class of ’98
— Erroll Garner – Gemini (Reissue)
— Etherius – Chaos. Order. Renewal.
— Exlibris – Shadowrise
— The Fall – Box of Ten #2
— Félix Rabin – Pogboy EP
— Fernando Lagreca – Infamous
— Fink – Bloom Innocent – Acoustic
— Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
— FOES – American Violence EP
— Girl Skin – Shade is on the other side
— Good Looking Friends – The Light of the Well
— Great News – Now and Them
— Gregory Porter – All Rise
— Grist Mill – Young Dudley EP
— Hannah Wicklund – The Inbetween EP
— The Headlines – Warpaint
— House & Home – Find Sense. Feel Love. Make Light.
— The Howling Hex (feat. Michael Hagerty of Royal Trux) – Knuckleball Express
— IGNEA – The Realms of Fire and Death
— Jaguar Jonze – Diamonds & Liquid Gold EP
— Jarboe – Illusory
— Jarle Shavhellen – Northern Lights EP
— Jeff Beam – Jeff Beam
— Jeremy Zucker – love is not dying
— Jerskin Fendrix – Winterreise
— Jesse Madigan – Nothing Better Than a Journey to You
— John “Papa” Gros – Central Rain
— Juan Tigre – The Dream Catcher
— Kathleen Grace with Larry Goldings – Uniform Distortion
— Khôra – Timaeus
— King Charles – Out of My Mind
— Kluster B – b
— Krv – Krv
— The Last Bandoleros – Live From Texas
— Le Couleur – Concorde
— Leslie Mendelson – If You Can’t Say Anything Nice…
— Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia
— Little Shrine – The Good Thing About Time
— Mac DeMarco – Here Comes the Cowboy Demos
— Mac Miller – Circles (Deluxe Edition) (Vinyl Release)
— Malena Zavala – La Yarará
— The Mauskovic Dance Band – Shadance Hall EP
— Matt Evans – New Topographics
— Maya Mountains – Era
— My Missing Half – Ceaseless Decay
— Myrath – Live in Carthage
— Natie – In the Key of Fall EP
— The National Parks – Wildflower
— Neumodel – Rock
— Nicole Atkins – Italian Ice
— Nite – Sleepless
— Ocean Chief – Den Tredje Dagen
— Ollie – Maybe This Was Supposed to Happen
— OLS – Widma
— Outsider – Karma of Youth
— Pageant – Pageant
— Paul Beaubrun – Rasanbleman
— Paul Burch – Light Sensitive
— Peggy Lee – Ultimate Peggy Lee
— PRIMO! – Sogni
— Prince – The Rainbow Children (Reissue)
— Prince – Up All Night With Prince: The One Nite Alone Collection
— The Projectionist – The Stench of Amalthia
— R.A. The Rugged Man – All My Heroes Are Dead
— RDGLDGRN – Red Gold Green Live
— Reptilium – Adrenochromacy EP
— The Reverend Shawn Amos – Blue Sky
— Rina Sawayama – Sawayama
— RJD2 – The Fun Ones
— Ron Sexsmith – HERMITAGE
— Roses & Revolutions – Under the Spell EP
— Sarah Siskind – Modern Appalachia
— Shabazz Palaces – The Don of Diamond Dreams
— Sharky – Love and Ownership EP
— Shelby Lynne – Shelby Lynne
— Shepparton Airplane – Sharks
— Sir Richard Bishop – Oneiric Formulary
— Skylar Gudasz – Cinema
— SoloS (feat. members of Hella) – SoloS
— Something Leather – Midnight Reverie EP
— SONIKKU – Joyful Noise
— Soul Asylum – Hurry Up and Wait
— South Haven – Motion
— Sugar Horse – Drugs EP
— Sxokondo – Flesh & Sky
— Sylvain Chauveau – Life Without Machines
— Thrillers – Hug Your Brother
— Toner – Silk Road
— Trash Heaven – 4 Heads For a Crown
— Various Artists – Home–Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack
— Whitacre – Seasons
— The White Buffalo – On The Widow’s Walk
— Wyldlife – Year of the Snake
— Zelma Stone – Dreamland EP