Friday New Music 4/17

It’s Friday once again and we’ve got a big day. Or I do, but I’m assuming we’re all on the same page here. Fiona Apple is back and good lord, could there be a better time for her? The Idler Wheel… was one of my top albums of the last decade, I can’t recall but I’m sure it was in the top 5. I’m so ready. We’ve also got the debut of Rina Sawayama that should be fun, the always reliable hip-hop weirdos Shabazz Palaces have a new one, there’s a Nicole Atkins listed here but I’m not seeing it on streaming yet so it might not be accurate.

Plus, a whole bunch more! Here’s a more complete list taken from Consequence of Sound. Tell me what you’re excited for, what you’re listening to, what’s good , what’s bad, whatever you want. Enjoy!:

— 88GLAM – Close to Heaven Far From God

— Aborted – La Grande Mascarade EP

— Abysmal Dawn – Phylogenesis

— Alec Lytle & Them Rounders – The Remains of Sunday

— Answering Machine – Bad Luck

— Badge and Talkalot – Fragments of the Soul

— Beat Noir Deluxe – Crash

— Bethlehem Casuals – The Tragedy of Street Dog

— Billy Clubs – Strange Driving EP

— The Black Dahlia Murder – Verminous

— Blakk Soul – Take Your Time

— Blue Canopy – Mild Anxiety

— Blushh – R.I.P. Apathy

— Brassick – 2.0

— Brian Lisik – Gudbye Stoopid

— Buddy and Kent Jamz – Jank Tape Vol. 1

— BULBUL – Kodak Dream

— Bombs of Hades – Phantom Bell EP

— Brett Newski – Don’t Let the Bastards Get You Down

— Buddy and Kent Jamz – Jank Tape Vol. 1 EP

— Caspar Brötzmann Massaker – Home (Reissue)

— Charles Fauna – Yonder

— Claudio Conti – Frail Boats

— Coldbones – The Cataclysm

— Collision – The Final King

— DaBaby – Blame It On Baby

— Darius – Men Er Grah

— David Bowie – ChangesNowBowie

— Daznig – Danzig Sings Elvis

— Datura4 – West Coast Highway Cosmic

— Dictator Ship – Your Favorites

— Die Wilde Jagd – Haut

— The Ditch and the Delta – The Ditch and the Delta

— DMVU – Gazing Only At Each Other

— DMVU – Two Pairs of Eyes

— Duke Dumont – Duality

— Dutty Moonshine Big Band – City of Sin

— DVSN – A Muse In Her Feelings

— The Electric Mess – The Electric Mess V

— Enter Shikari – Nothing is True & Everything is Possible

— EOB (Ed O’Brien of Radiohead) – Earth

— Eric Hutchinson – Class of ’98

— Erroll Garner – Gemini (Reissue)

— Etherius – Chaos. Order. Renewal.

— Exlibris – Shadowrise

— The Fall – Box of Ten #2

— Félix Rabin – Pogboy EP

— Fernando Lagreca – Infamous

— Fink – Bloom Innocent – Acoustic

— Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

— FOES – American Violence EP

— Girl Skin – Shade is on the other side

— Good Looking Friends – The Light of the Well

— Great News – Now and Them

— Gregory Porter – All Rise

— Grist Mill – Young Dudley EP

— Hannah Wicklund – The Inbetween EP

— The Headlines – Warpaint

— House & Home – Find Sense. Feel Love. Make Light.

— The Howling Hex (feat. Michael Hagerty of Royal Trux) – Knuckleball Express

— IGNEA – The Realms of Fire and Death

— Jaguar Jonze – Diamonds & Liquid Gold EP

— Jarboe – Illusory

— Jarle Shavhellen – Northern Lights EP

— Jeff Beam – Jeff Beam

— Jeremy Zucker – love is not dying

— Jerskin Fendrix – Winterreise

— Jesse Madigan – Nothing Better Than a Journey to You

— John “Papa” Gros – Central Rain

— Juan Tigre – The Dream Catcher

— Kathleen Grace with Larry Goldings – Uniform Distortion

— Khôra – Timaeus

— King Charles – Out of My Mind

— Kluster B – b

— Krv – Krv

— The Last Bandoleros – Live From Texas

— Le Couleur – Concorde

— Leslie Mendelson – If You Can’t Say Anything Nice…

— Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia

— Little Shrine – The Good Thing About Time

— Mac DeMarco – Here Comes the Cowboy Demos

— Mac Miller – Circles (Deluxe Edition) (Vinyl Release)

— Malena Zavala – La Yarará

— The Mauskovic Dance Band – Shadance Hall EP

— Matt Evans – New Topographics

— Maya Mountains – Era

— My Missing Half – Ceaseless Decay

— Myrath – Live in Carthage

— Natie – In the Key of Fall EP

— The National Parks – Wildflower

— Neumodel – Rock

— Nicole Atkins – Italian Ice

— Nite – Sleepless

— Ocean Chief – Den Tredje Dagen

— Ollie – Maybe This Was Supposed to Happen

— OLS – Widma

— Outsider – Karma of Youth

— Pageant – Pageant

— Paul Beaubrun – Rasanbleman

— Paul Burch – Light Sensitive

— Peggy Lee – Ultimate Peggy Lee

— PRIMO! – Sogni

— Prince – The Rainbow Children (Reissue)

— Prince – Up All Night With Prince: The One Nite Alone Collection

— The Projectionist – The Stench of Amalthia

— R.A. The Rugged Man – All My Heroes Are Dead

— RDGLDGRN – Red Gold Green Live

— Reptilium – Adrenochromacy EP

— The Reverend Shawn Amos – Blue Sky

— Rina Sawayama – Sawayama

— RJD2 – The Fun Ones

— Ron Sexsmith – HERMITAGE

— Roses & Revolutions – Under the Spell EP

— Sarah Siskind – Modern Appalachia

— Shabazz Palaces – The Don of Diamond Dreams

— Sharky – Love and Ownership EP

— Shelby Lynne – Shelby Lynne

— Shepparton Airplane – Sharks

— Sir Richard Bishop – Oneiric Formulary

— Skylar Gudasz – Cinema

— SoloS (feat. members of Hella) – SoloS

— Something Leather – Midnight Reverie EP

— SONIKKU – Joyful Noise

— Soul Asylum – Hurry Up and Wait

— South Haven – Motion

— Sugar Horse – Drugs EP

— Sxokondo – Flesh & Sky

— Sylvain Chauveau – Life Without Machines

— Thrillers – Hug Your Brother

— Toner – Silk Road

— Trash Heaven – 4 Heads For a Crown

— Various Artists – Home–Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack

— Whitacre – Seasons

— The White Buffalo – On The Widow’s Walk

— Wyldlife – Year of the Snake

— Zelma Stone – Dreamland EP

