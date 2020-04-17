TV

Live Fast and Prosper: The Best Non-Recurring Character in Star Trek–Sweet 16

Two exciting rounds in the book, and we’re down to the 16 greatest one-off characters the franchise.  Let’s look at some stats from Round 2:

  • Gul Madred (#2) took the most votes overall this round, earning 38.
  • Tied for lowest with 1 vote each we have Vreenak (#34) and Richard Bashir (#51).
  • The Madred vs Vreenak match was the biggest blowout, with the Cardassian torturer beat the Romulan senator by 37 points.
  • The closest match was the controversial match-up between Khan (#9) and Weyoun 6 (#41); the Vorta clone pulled off a pretty huge upset, knocking out the genetic superman by a score of 23-20.
  • Khan even has to share the dubious honor of being the most upvoted character not to move on with Captain Garrett of the Enterprise-C (#37), who tied his 20 upvotes.
  • Meanwhile, the Krenim scientist Annorax moves on with a measly 21 upvotes this round, the least of all the winners.

Let’s take a moment to acknowledge the 16 great characters we say goodbye to this round.

Spoiler
  • Commander Shelby
  • Timicin
  • Khan Noonien Singh
  • Felisa Howard
  • Abraham Lincoln
  • Soren
  • Kamala
  • Capt. Rachel Garrett
  • Vreenak
  • Capt. Edward Jellico
  • The Horta
  • Mark Twain
  • Ardra
  • Richard Bashir
  • Mirror Spock
  • T’Pring
    [collapse]

Perhaps the most surprising character to still be alive this round is Lee (#45), the social worker from DS9’s “Past Tense.”  She apparently made a big impression in her small role! However, the award for lowest-seeded remaining character actually belongs to Jarok, the Romulan defector, who was originally seeded at #46.  I’m happy to report that we still have representation from all 5 series with characters that qualified for the initial 64 spots.  Will it last?  Let’s get voting and find out!  And don’t be afraid to make a case for your favorite in the comments!

