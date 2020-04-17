Live Fast and Prosper: The Best Non-Recurring Character in Star Trek–Sweet 16

Two exciting rounds in the book, and we’re down to the 16 greatest one-off characters the franchise. Let’s look at some stats from Round 2:

Gul Madred (#2) took the most votes overall this round, earning 38.

Tied for lowest with 1 vote each we have Vreenak (#34) and Richard Bashir (#51).

The Madred vs Vreenak match was the biggest blowout, with the Cardassian torturer beat the Romulan senator by 37 points.

The closest match was the controversial match-up between Khan (#9) and Weyoun 6 (#41); the Vorta clone pulled off a pretty huge upset, knocking out the genetic superman by a score of 23-20.

Khan even has to share the dubious honor of being the most upvoted character not to move on with Captain Garrett of the Enterprise-C (#37), who tied his 20 upvotes.

Meanwhile, the Krenim scientist Annorax moves on with a measly 21 upvotes this round, the least of all the winners.

Let’s take a moment to acknowledge the 16 great characters we say goodbye to this round.

Spoiler Commander Shelby

Timicin

Khan Noonien Singh

Felisa Howard

Abraham Lincoln

Soren

Kamala

Capt. Rachel Garrett

Vreenak

Capt. Edward Jellico

The Horta

Mark Twain

Ardra

Richard Bashir

Mirror Spock

T’Pring

[collapse]

Perhaps the most surprising character to still be alive this round is Lee (#45), the social worker from DS9’s “Past Tense.” She apparently made a big impression in her small role! However, the award for lowest-seeded remaining character actually belongs to Jarok, the Romulan defector, who was originally seeded at #46. I’m happy to report that we still have representation from all 5 series with characters that qualified for the initial 64 spots. Will it last? Let’s get voting and find out! And don’t be afraid to make a case for your favorite in the comments!

