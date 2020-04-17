Live Fast and Prosper: The Best Non-Recurring Character in Star Trek–Sweet 16

Two exciting rounds in the book, and we’re down to the 16 greatest one-off characters the franchise. Let’s look at some stats from Round 2:
- Gul Madred (#2) took the most votes overall this round, earning 38.
- Tied for lowest with 1 vote each we have Vreenak (#34) and Richard Bashir (#51).
- The Madred vs Vreenak match was the biggest blowout, with the Cardassian torturer beat the Romulan senator by 37 points.
- The closest match was the controversial match-up between Khan (#9) and Weyoun 6 (#41); the Vorta clone pulled off a pretty huge upset, knocking out the genetic superman by a score of 23-20.
- Khan even has to share the dubious honor of being the most upvoted character not to move on with Captain Garrett of the Enterprise-C (#37), who tied his 20 upvotes.
- Meanwhile, the Krenim scientist Annorax moves on with a measly 21 upvotes this round, the least of all the winners.
Let’s take a moment to acknowledge the 16 great characters we say goodbye to this round.
- Commander Shelby
- Timicin
- Khan Noonien Singh
- Felisa Howard
- Abraham Lincoln
- Soren
- Kamala
- Capt. Rachel Garrett
- Vreenak
- Capt. Edward Jellico
- The Horta
- Mark Twain
- Ardra
- Richard Bashir
- Mirror Spock
- T’Pring
Perhaps the most surprising character to still be alive this round is Lee (#45), the social worker from DS9’s “Past Tense.” She apparently made a big impression in her small role! However, the award for lowest-seeded remaining character actually belongs to Jarok, the Romulan defector, who was originally seeded at #46. I’m happy to report that we still have representation from all 5 series with characters that qualified for the initial 64 spots. Will it last? Let’s get voting and find out! And don’t be afraid to make a case for your favorite in the comments!