The Thursday Politics Thread’s Authority Is Total

As the Coronavirus pandemic battens down the country, the President declared that his authority is total and threatened to adjourn Congress.

Well, that’s a sentence.

The dumb, mobbed-up, criminal, impeached President of the United States once again threatened to re-open the country. In a statement that would likely surprise the Framers, Trump claimed that the states have to do what he says.

He can’t do that, of course but hey, I’ve been saying that since Day 1 of Hellworld and here we are.

I suspect that some states with cowards for governors or lickspittles or both, will come out of the woodwork to StAnD WiTh tHe PrEsiDeNt about this. Especially given that there were protests in Michigan and Ohio this week over their respective Governors’ incredibly reasonable (given the current Plague) ‘Stay At Home’ orders.

I believe we have a clip.

So yeah, there’s political hay to be made and I suspect some will try to reap the benefits whilst Plague runs rampant across the continent. Hell, Florida Governor Ron De Santis recently designated the WWE as an “essential service” because people have been “starved for content”.

https://www.vox.com/2020/4/15/21221948/florida-wwe-essential-service-ron-desantis-vince-mcmahon-coronavirus

Regardless of these shenanigans, I doubt this will move the needle at all with Republicans. What’s that, I hear? Is that the sound of someone being deeply concerned?

Yes! It’s Susan Collins, the Senator from the great State of Maine! Why, she’s been quoted as saying Trump’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic has been “very uneven”.

https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/492970-sen-collins-says-trump-has-been-very-uneven-on-coronavirus

And here we are, Trump making it very crystal clear he would very much like to be an authoritarian leader. And not even like a brutal, but concerned with containment one? He would “reopen the country” and force people back to work during a pandemic without proper testing or proper equipment unless people prostrated before him and said nice things.

SIGH.

So, as we all continue with the various levels of lockdown measures in place please be safe and act responsibly. Maintain your social distance of at least six feet, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and wear a mask in public areas when distancing is not possible. We can all get through this, together.

Welcome to Thursday! PLEASE BE EXCELLENT TO EACH OTHER.

