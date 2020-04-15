A Night Thread to Remember (April 15)

The White Star Line passenger ship RMS Titanic sank in the early hours of the 15th of April, 1912, with the loss of over fifteen hundred lives. William Lord penned the non-fiction book ‘A Night to Remember’ in 1955, which is still considered one of the definitive accounts of the tragedy. A black and white film adaptation was made in 1958, starring stalwart British character actor Kenneth More as second officer Charles Lightoller. It takes a documentarian approach to recreating the sinking of the ship, with particular attention given to the action – and inaction – of the other ships in the vicinity.

