Remember Me: The Best Non-Recurring Character in Star Trek–Round of 64

Well, after a total of 133 nominations, here we are with the top 64 going head-to-head. Many worthy competitors have already disappeared from existence inside a warp bubble anomaly, but those who are left represent the best of the best non-recurring characters in Star Trek’s storied television history.
Some fun facts before we get to the voting:
- Of the 133 nominations 55 were from TNG, 33 from TOS, 18 from DS9, 16 from VOY, 4 from ENT, 3 from TAS, 3 from Short Treks, and 1 from PIC. Sadly, DIS was not represented, but I think that’s mostly due to the heavily serialized nature of the show–there just weren’t enough one-off characters.
- The top 64 are all from TOS, TNG, DS9, or VOY, except for a lone entrant from Picard.
- Only 3 actors appear more than once on the full list of nominees: Jeffery Combs, John Putch, and Bart LaRue.
- However, we managed to find a way to include 6 main cast members in one-shot roles: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, James Doohan, Connor Trinneer, Jolene Blalock, and Robert Duncan McNiell.
- No single episode appeared more than twice among the nominees, though quite a few had 2 memorable characters; these include: “A Matter of Honor,” “Calypso,” “Chain of Command,” “Descent,” “Family,” “Mirror, Mirror,” “Past Tense,” “The Savage Curtain,” “The Ultimate Computer,” “Where No Man Has Gone Before,” and “Yesterday’s Enterprise.”
- The least upvoted nominee was Derran Tal, who made Harry Kim’s epidermis luminesce but was able to pull in only a single vote.
But let’s get down to business! You know how it works from here. The top 64 characters have been seeded and placed into a bracket. I’ll post each matchup, you upvote the character you want to see move on to the next round. Choose their path! Double their peril, double your winnings! ALLAMARAINE!