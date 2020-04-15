Remember Me: The Best Non-Recurring Character in Star Trek–Round of 64

Well, after a total of 133 nominations, here we are with the top 64 going head-to-head. Many worthy competitors have already disappeared from existence inside a warp bubble anomaly, but those who are left represent the best of the best non-recurring characters in Star Trek’s storied television history.

Some fun facts before we get to the voting:

Of the 133 nominations 55 were from TNG, 33 from TOS, 18 from DS9, 16 from VOY, 4 from ENT, 3 from TAS, 3 from Short Treks, and 1 from PIC. Sadly, DIS was not represented, but I think that’s mostly due to the heavily serialized nature of the show–there just weren’t enough one-off characters.

The top 64 are all from TOS, TNG, DS9, or VOY, except for a lone entrant from Picard.

Only 3 actors appear more than once on the full list of nominees: Jeffery Combs, John Putch, and Bart LaRue.

However, we managed to find a way to include 6 main cast members in one-shot roles: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, James Doohan, Connor Trinneer, Jolene Blalock, and Robert Duncan McNiell.

No single episode appeared more than twice among the nominees, though quite a few had 2 memorable characters; these include: “A Matter of Honor,” “Calypso,” “Chain of Command,” “Descent,” “Family,” “Mirror, Mirror,” “Past Tense,” “The Savage Curtain,” “The Ultimate Computer,” “Where No Man Has Gone Before,” and “Yesterday’s Enterprise.”

The least upvoted nominee was Derran Tal, who made Harry Kim’s epidermis luminesce but was able to pull in only a single vote.

But let’s get down to business! You know how it works from here. The top 64 characters have been seeded and placed into a bracket. I’ll post each matchup, you upvote the character you want to see move on to the next round. Choose their path! Double their peril, double your winnings! ALLAMARAINE!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...