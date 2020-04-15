Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s optional discussion topic: cookbooks. Many cookbooks have personal stories or history. Food writing is a well-established genre. There are some books that drop a quality food or recipe interlude into the narrative. What are some of your favorite cookbooks or food writing?

hat tip to Lil Lentil

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

4/22: rank books by author (h/t to Troubled)

4/29: books you’d recommend but you haven’t read in years

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

