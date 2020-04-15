Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Toys (04/15/2020)

Toys are great, right? I mean, have you seen this thing?

Apparently it only costs about $800.

Oh, right, you’re probably expecting a different sort of toy talk here. Well, you can thank my fellow mod Craig for the topic. He alerted me to an article in the Guardian about skyrocketing sex toy sales (might be behind a wall/region locked — it is for me, sorry). And googling around a bit, it seems to be a general trend at the moment, which … is obviously a huge surprise to all of us in the times of Covid-19!

No? Just me? Alright, never mind. Moving on!

So, right: Sex toys.

Yay, nay?

Preferences?

Recommendations?

Things you definitely would advise to stay away from?

Or any other point related to the topic.

As always, talking about anything related to dating and intimacy etc. which is not in the prompt is okay too! Welcome, even!

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic things. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

