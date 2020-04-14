The Avocado’s Favorite Film Director – ROUND 2!

“Film is not an easy occupation. There’s a lot of occupations that are difficult and film is one of them.” – George Lucas
Ain’t that the truth, George?
Welcome to the second round of the Avocado’s quest to decide on its favorite director. If you’re hearing mass wailing and the gnashing of teeth, you’ve come to the right space!
After a hard-fought 128 person first round, a paltry 64 directors are left standing. The matches are only getting harder, folks, and the impossible choices you never thought you’d make have arrived. And to those joining us: welcome to Hell.
There was a lot of passion in the last round, with huge passionate voting blocs in almost every match. Great directors fell to the wayside and to the 8 other people who voted for Ernst Lubitsch: thank you. You have passed the test and you can be my friend.
In fact, unless someone swooped in right before I posted this, we even had an honest-to-goodness tie!
In such a case going forward, I’m going to defer to the person who received more votes in the nomination round. So for instance, if Jordan Peele and Pedro Almodovar tie at 28 votes, Peele wins because he got 24 upvotes (25 if you count the nominator) in the nomination round while Almodovar got 14.
As always, matches are determined by the highest vote receiver of the last round going up against the smallest vote receiver and so on until we meet in the middle. For this round, I’ve represented each director with an iconic character from their filmography.
Now a moment of silence for the fallen.
FALLEN FILMMAKERS
Damian Chazelle
Mary Harron
Ernst Lubitsch
Steve McQueen
John Landis
Carol Reed
Nicolas Winding Refn
Ron Howard
Peter Bogdanovich
Brad Bird
Takashi Miike
Duncan Jones
John Cassavetes
James Mangold
Isao Takahata
Todd Haynes
Carl Theodor Dreyer
Elia Kazan
Sarah Polley
Cameron Crowe
Patty Jenkins
Walter Hill
Ken Russell
John Waters
Peter Weir
Jim Jarmusch
Kenneth Branagh
Woody Allen
Joe Johnston
Carl Reiner
Michael Mann
Luis Buñuel
Pedro Almodovar (so close!)
Andrei Tarkovsky
Joe Dante
Alexander Payne
John McTiernan
Jean-Luc Godard
Robert Zemeckis
Preston Sturges
Charles Laughton
Lars Von Trier
Ryan Coogler
Ari Aster
Roman Polanski
Armando Iannucci
Ava DuVernay
Michael Curtiz
Sofia Coppola
Yorgos Lanthimos
George Lucas
George Méliès
Paul Verhoeven
Clint Eastwood
David Lean
Wong Kar-wai
Phil Lord & Chris Miller
Ingmar Bergman
Lana & Lily Wachowski
Howard Hawks
George A. Romero
Terrence Malick
Mike Nichols
Danny Boyle
VOTING CLOSES 48 HOURS AFTER THE 32ND MATCH IS POSTED