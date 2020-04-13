Avocado April Madness: The Winner! (And Debrief)

The deals have been made, the essays written, the gifs giffed. The people have voted, and your winner is…

DALE COOPER!

By a sizeable margin, Twin Peaks’ philosophical FBI agent took the tournament, and became The Avocado’s favorite TV character of 2020!

And now I have a few questions for you, Avocados. This was a slightly different style of tournament from what we normally do here, and it’s designed to hopefully be repeatable year after year. So: Did you enjoy this tournament? What did you like about it? What didn’t you like? Are there any tweaks that you would make to the format if I were to run it again in 2021?

With many thanks for your hard work on all of your campaigns,

—The Commissioner

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...