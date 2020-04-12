Hello Animal Crossing neighbors! We enter into the second month of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch today. The old thread was getting pretty full, so in the spirit of the OT and the PT, we’re migrating down the hall to a new empty thread!

We still have a Turnip Prices and Hot Items thread over here.

The original Animal Crossing thread gives a nice overview of the game – if you’re joining us for the first time, it might be worth your time to go check out the header. Don’t hesitate to share your friend code, we’re all friends here!

For those of us who’ve been here since Day One, have you unlocked Terraforming yet? Have you completed your house? Are you a cheating cheater who used time travel to complete your museum? Have you been bothering Emergency Services just to get your Resetti fix?

I hope you’re still enjoying this gentle game of doing chores and gaslighting anthropomorphic animals.

