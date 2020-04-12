So it looks like Pendleton Ward is gonna do a new cartoon on Netflix. I don’t know if it’s gonna be good yet, but it definitely looks like a Pendleton Ward show:

The multiverse won't know what hit it. The Midnight Gospel is coming 4/20. pic.twitter.com/wRnL18DetE — The Midnight Gospel (@MidnightGospel) April 6, 2020

It’s Animation Time!

What animated things have you been into lately? What’s a recent episode of something you saw that lacks a dedicated review spot? Here’s where we can talk about it! Like the old AT comment section, try to begin top-level comments with the name of the specific show you want to talk about in bold (assuming you are talking about a specific show), so it’s easy to find.

