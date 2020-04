Happy Thursday! I’m late!! What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, tell us about your favorite instance of voice acting in a game (good or so bad it’s good).

Don’t forget to check in on Franchise Festival #86 tomorrow, where we’ll be looking at and discussing the history of the Sonic franchise from 1998’s Sonic Adventure to 2007’s Sonic Rush Adventure. It’ll go live here at 9:00 AM tomorrow: https://the-avocado.org/tag/franchise-festival/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...