The Weekly Music Thread Finds Solace in Music

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: There have been a lot of sad, distressing and stressful things happening lately, and the vast majority of us have been impacted by them in ways big and small. What music have you been listening to lately in an attempt to feel better or take the edge off?

For me, in times of trouble the B-52’s have been one of my go-to bands in recent years. I’ve played this video in its entirety three or four times over the past month or so:

This concert from 1980 captures the band in their prime, and since the set list is basically comprised of their first two albums (which are both of course amazing) every song is top notch. If you like the band and haven’t seen this before, I highly recommend it.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...