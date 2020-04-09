Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: Which has worked better, adapting a TV series into a movie or a movie into a TV series?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

Special Note: Some streaming services are moving various shows up to new dates and may not be accounted for in this list due to the Coronavirus and people on home lockdowns.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9TH, 2020:

Mark Of A Killer Season Premiere (Oxygen)

The Circle: France (Netflix)

Vegas Chef Prizefight Season Finale (Food)

FRIDAY, APRIL 10TH, 2020:

Tiger Tail (Netflix)

MONDAY, APRIL 13TH, 2020:

Botched Season 6-B Premiere (E!)

50 States Of Fright Series Premiere (Quibi)

TUESDAY, APRIL 14TH, 2020:

Deadliest Catch Season Premiere (Discovery)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15TH, 2020:

Mrs. America Series Premiere (FX)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season Ten Premiere (Bravo)

What We Do In The Dark Season Two Premiere (FX)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...