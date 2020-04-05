The Samwise Gamgee Day Thread (4/5)

I’ve never been someone who seeks the spotlight. I’ve always seen myself as the loyal sidekick. Sam is a character that I very much identify with. And, well, I think his famous speech from The Two Towers is very fitting for right now.

Frodo : What are we holding on to, Sam?

Sam : That there’s some good in this world, Mr. Frodo. And it’s worth fighting for.

We’re all in this together. Stay home, wash your hands, don’t forget about Scott’s Avocado Sight & Sound: Quarantine Edition, post cat pictures, and be excellent to each other.

