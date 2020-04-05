Is it just me, or are pretty much all animated shows either ending or on hiatuses right now? Please tell me if there’s any good animation that is still ongoing. I’m growing faint. It’s Animation Time!

What animated things have you been into lately? What’s a recent episode of something you saw that lacks a dedicated review spot? Here’s where we can talk about it! Like the old AT comment section, try to begin top-level comments with the name of the specific show you want to talk about in bold (assuming you are talking about a specific show), so it’s easy to find.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...