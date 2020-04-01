Avocado Sight & Sound: Quarantine Edition

Ever since I wrapped up the best of the 2010s edition of the Avocado Sight & Sound, I’ve been pondering doing another Sight & Sound to determine what we think the best movies ever are. Since almost everyone here has nothing better to do for at least two weeks, I figured why not? (And almost everyone I told this about said I should do it.) Anyways, here’s the rules:

1.) Your list can only contain 10 titles; no more, no less.

2.) That being said, if you want to put a while series down, it will count as only one title. So, you can put the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy down as a single title if you want.

3.) Twin Peaks: The Return isn’t a movie.

4.) More of a suggestion than a rule but listing films in this format will make things easy for me: “[Film Title] directed by [Director(s)], [Year]. Also, listing the films in alphabetical order would help too.

5.) As always, obvious joke ballots won’t be counted. (Especially since this goes up on April Fool’s Day.)

6.) This one is important, so I’m going to bold it: There is to be no mocking of other people’s picks. This is supposed to be fun and this shit isn’t fun at all, so don’t do it.

7.) The only criteria for your list should be “films you like the most.”

To get things rolling, here’s my picks:

–2001: A Space Odyssey directed by Stanley Kubrick, 1968

–Blade Runner directed by Ridley Scott, 1982

–Citizen Kane directed by Orson Welles, 1941

–The Godfather directed by Francis Ford Coppola, 1972

–Mulholland Drive directed by David Lynch, 2001

–Raiders of the Lost Ark directed by Steven Spielberg, 1981

–Singin’ in the Rain directed by Stanley Donen & Gene Kelly, 1952

–Sunrise directed by F.W. Murnau, 1927

–Tokyo Story directed by Yasujiro Ozu, 1953

–Vertigo directed by Alfred Hitchcock, 1958

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...