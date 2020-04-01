A+: Asexuality Thread

According to the Asexuality Visibility and Education Network, “An asexual person is a person who does not experience sexual attraction.” But it’s more complicated than that. Asexuality is a broad spectrum, and anyone who identities with or has experience on any part of it is welcome to contribute here. No one is actually forbidden from contributing (because I hate that), but keep it on topic and respectful.

I meant to do a post last week but I was too un-busy and the week got away from me, if that makes sense.

So… Asexuality in time of COVID-19. How are you coping? Are you finding being ace during this time to be an Achilles heel or a super power? Feel free to share any other ace or ace-adjacent thoughts or concerns that are on your mind as well.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...