April TV Preview – Network and Cable (Two! Two Mark Ruffalos For Your Quarantine!)

ABC

The Baker and the Beauty

Daniel Garcia is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night he meets Noa Hamilton, an international superstar and fashion mogul, and his life moves into the spotlight. Will this unlikely couple upend their lives to be together and pull their families into a culture clash? Starring: Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley, Carlos Gómez, Dan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, David Del Rio, Belissa Escobedo, Michelle Veintimilla

Premieres April 6th

CBS

Broke

Jackie, a single suburban mother is shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth, her sister’s outrageously wealthy, big-hearted husband, Javier, and Javier’s fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple’s money dries up. Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familiar bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship.

Starring: Pauley Perrette, Jaime Camil, Natasha Leggero, Izzy Diaz, Antonio Raul Corbo

Quick Thoughts: Jaime Camil had one of the great all-time television performances with Rogelio de la Vega. His Jane the Virgin creator, Jennie Snyder Urman, is an executive producer on this and the rest of the cast is excellent. I’ve watched this trailer a couple of times because I’m rooting for the show to be good. And…well, I guess it’s hard to get a feel for what a show’s going to be from just a trailer.

Premieres April 2nd

HBO

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

A five-part documentary series offering an unprecedented look at the abduction and murder of at least 30 African-American children and young adults in Atlanta between 1979 and 1981. Forty years later, with the official re-opening of the case by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the series tells the inside story of this shocking tragedy, shedding new light on the horrific killings through exclusive archival material as well as interviews with those closest to the children and investigation.

Premieres April 5th

Run

The series follows a woman whose humdrum life is thrown upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfill the pact they made 17 years previously.

Starring: Merritt Wever, Domhnall Gleeson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Rich Sommer, Tamara Podemski, Archie Panjabi

Premieres April 12th

We’re Here

The six-part unscripted series follows small-town residents as they’re recruited and trained to participate in a one-night only drag performance. In each episode, former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants prepare their “drag daughters” by teaching them how to step outside of their comfort zones.

Starring: Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, Shangela Laquifa Wadley

Quick Thoughts: *hyperventilates* Is this real-life To Wong Foo: Thanks For Everything, Julie Newmar? Because it looks a lot like real-life To Wong Foo: Thanks For Everything, Julie Newmar. May your journey involve less evil sheriffs and abusive husbands, Queens.

Premieres April 23rd

I Know This Much Is True

A family saga that follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers in a story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th-century America.

Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn, Aisling Franciosi, Simone Coppo, Marcello Fonte, Bethany Kay, Philip Ettinger, Brian Goodman, Bruce Greenwood, Guillermo Diaz, John Procaccino, Michael Greyeyes, Rob Huebel

Premieres April 27th

Showtime

Outcry

A five-part documentary series examining the gripping story of high school football star Greg Kelley and a quest for truth and justice. Few people experience the momentum that Kelley had going into his senior year in Leander, Texas. That all changed when he was convicted of sexual assault of a four-year-old boy, and sentenced to 25 years in prison with no possibility for parole. But a groundswell of support emerged for Kelley, calling into question the investigation, the prosecution’s tactics and ultimately, the validity of the conviction.

Premieres April 3rd

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

1938 Los Angeles is a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega and his partner Lewis Michener become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

Starring: Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Adriana Barraza, Jessica Garza, Michael Gladis, Johnathan Nieves, Rory Kinnear, Nathan Lane, Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner, Lin Shaye, Lorenza Izzo, Adam Rodriguez, Thomas Kretschmann, Dominic Sherwood, Ethan Peck, Piper Perabo, Adan Rocha

Premieres April 26th

PBS

World on Fire

Set in Britain, Poland, France, Germany and the United States, World on Fire is an adrenalized, emotionally gripping and resonant World War II drama that follows the intertwining fates of ordinary people in five countries as they grapple with the effects of the war on their everyday lives.

Starring: Julia Brown, Yrsa Daley-Ward, Arthur Darvill, Blake Harrison, Jonah Hauer-King, Patrick Kennedy, Ewan Mitchell, Parker Sawyers, Brian J. Smith, Zofia Wichłacz, Charlie Creed-Miles, Tomasz Kot, Agata Kulesza, Victoria Mayer, Max Riemelt, Mateusz Więcławek, Johannes Zeiler, Sean Bean, Lesley Manville, Helen Hunt

Quick Thoughts: Ooo. Two Sense8 people in the cast.

*reads*

Oh, one of them’s playing a Nazi.

*pouts*

Premieres April 5th

Baptiste

Tchéky Karyo revives his role as French detective Julien Baptiste in this spinoff of The Missing. While visiting his daughter in Amsterdam, Baptiste becomes drawn into a missing persons case that may be connected to a human trafficking gang.

Starring: Tchéky Karyo, Tom Hollander, Jessica Raine

Premieres April 12th

Epix

Belgravia

Belgravia is a story of secrets and scandals amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th Century. When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful eve of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of London’s grandest neighborhoods. The limited series reunites the award-winning creative team behind Downton Abbey

Starring: Tamsin Greig, Philip Glenister, Harriet Walter, Alice Eve, Tara Fitzgerald, Ella Purnell, Richard Goulding, James Fleet, Adam James, Paul Ritter, Saskia Reeves

Premieres April 12th

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...