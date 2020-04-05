Marbula One: 2020 Midnight Bay GP Race 8 (FINALE)

It’s finally here. After eight weeks of high-octane races, gruelling tackles, and nail-biting finishes, we’re at the last race of the inaugural season of Marbula One. The Hazers, Savage Speeders, and O’rangers have the top 3 spots in the overall standings, but 5 other teams have a shot at the podium. The Savage Speeders are sitting in pole position. Will they be able to score enough points to overtake the Hazers? We’ll find out when the clock strikes twelve.

The second midnight hits, the marbles are out of the gate. Speedy keeps his lead for a few laps, but with strong pressure from Prim of Team Primary. Then, Prim manages to sneak out in front of the pack, stunning the complacent Speedy. Nonetheless, Speedy doesn’t give up. He nabs first place back from Prim, as Team Primary’s racer loses energy and drops back to the middle of the pack. That leaves space for Mallard of the Green Ducks and Snowy of the Snowballs to put pressure on Speedy. If Mallard manages to get out in front, then the Savage Speeders won’t have enough points to leapfrog over the Hazers in the standings. But despite Mallard’s best efforts and a late-race surge that sees the gap between him and Speedy narrowing to half a second, Speedy holds onto the lead, with Mallard and Snowy not far behind.

Overall, that puts the Savage Speeders in first place with 101 points, followed by the Hazers at 94. The O’rangers grab the bronze medal with a nice score.

Stray thoughts:

The Limers completely collapsed today. After failing to qualify for the Marble League, this tournament was supposed to be their chance at redemption.

Nobody fell off the bridge. Booo.

If Snowy had managed to get ahead of Mallard, then the Snowballs could have knocked the O’rangers off the podium.

Mary finished dead last in the individual standings, because of course she did.

This has been an exciting season of marble racing. As always, big ups to Jelle Bakker and his team for putting this together.

Complete stats for Marbula One can be found at the Marble League Wiki.

