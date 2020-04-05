AVoCADo GamesCast #61: How to Get Started with Gaming

Hey folks! In light of the fact that many of us are currently in COVID-related lockdown, we thought we’d do something a little different for this episode. We understand that many of you are trapped indoors with little to do, and maybe you’d like to try your hand at video games. If you’re interested in getting started with gaming, or if you’re returning to the hobby after a few years away, then we’ve compiled a guide for you!

The Kappa and I will try to answer any questions you post here. If you want advice or recommendations, then we’re here to help.

You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above, or you can subscribe on iTunes, on Google Play, or directly to our podcast feed. You can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introductions

4:55 – A Guide for New Gamers: Systems

50:05 – A Guide for New Gamers: Games

1:17:15 – A Guide for Returning Gamers

1:52:45 – Conclusion

