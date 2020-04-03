Friday New Music 4/3

It’s Friday! The 800th Friday this month, can you believe it? Everything is a mess but there’s still new music, and more time to listen to it I guess. Purity Ring release their third album, their first in five years. I’ve been waiting for this for at least two years, patiently keeping track of how long it’s been since a new song. I cannot wait. There’s a million dark synthy bands out there but there’s few that come close to delivering what Purity Ring do for me.

We’ve also got a second album by the noisy rock Melkbelly that should be pretty exciting, the debut album from Pictures of Vernon that I’ve been enjoying a lot. There’s Empress Of releasing a third(?) album – her last one didn’t touch the highs of her debut but I’ll for sure be checking it out. Yves Tumor and Thundercat are artists I’ve never gotten in to but have always meant to check out, so their new albums seem like a good time. There’s also a new album by… Born Ruffians? Ok! Their debut was one of my favorite albums of the ’00s, I had not idea they were around still. Plus, there’s a new Anna Burch, M. Ward, Everything is Recorded, and NNAMDÏ for bands/artists I know a little of.

There’s a ton out there! Plus, this big list below (taken from Consequence of Sound, additions made by myself). Tell me what’s good, what’s not working for you, what you’re excited for, and anything else – enjoy!

— A Choir of Ghosts – An Ounce of Gold

— AARA – En Ergô Einai

— Ad Infinitum – Chapter I: Monarchy

— Alec Benjamin – These Two Windows

— All Time Low – Wake Up, Sunshine

— Allan Rayman – Christian

— AMTRAC – Oddyssey

— Ande – Vossenkuil

— Anna Burch – If You’re Dreaming

— Ant Saunders – Bubble EP

— Ashley McBryde – Never Will

— August Burns Red – Guardians

— Banks – Live and Stripped EP

— Becker & Mukai – Time Very Near

— Beggar – Compelled to Repeat

— Benjamin Gordon – Where Did We Get Lost

— Beesus – 3eesus

— Big Loser – Love You, Barely Living

— Black Atlass – Dream Awake

— Billy Raffoul – A Few More Hours at YYZ EP

— Blimes and Gab – Talk About It

— Bonfire – Fistful of Fire

— Born Ruffians – Juice

— Borrowed Beams of Light – Do It Again

— Bruises – Sexymental EP

— Cabal – Drag Me Down

— Caleb Caudle – Better Hurry Up

— Charmer – Ivy

— Cheo – Sorpresa

— Chris McCarthy – Still Time To Quit

— The Claudettes – High Times in the Dark

— Clams – Stone Lane

— CMON – Confusing Mix of Nations

— Comaniac – Holodox

— Commando – Love Songs #1… (Total Destruction, Mass Executions)

— Crisman – Crisman

— Darkovibes – Kpanlogo

— Dave Barnes – Dreaming in Electric Blue

— David Foster – Eleven Words

— Delanila – Overloaded

— Desna – Pop Gun

— Devilskin – Red

— Diana Gordon – Wasted Youth EP

— Drakonis – Blessed By Embers

— Drakulas (feat. members of Rise Against and Riverboat Gamblers) – Terminal Amusements

— Ellis – Born Again

— Emancipator – Mountain of Memory

— EMILE – The Black Spider / Det Collective Selvmord

— Empress Of – I’m Your Empress Of

— En Vogue – Born to Sing: 30th Anniversary Expanded Edition

— Erin Lunsford – The Damsel

— Errant – Errant EP

— Es – Less of Everything

— Evan Caminiti – Varispeed Hydra

— Everything Is Recorded – Friday Forever

— Ezra Bell – This Way to Oblivion

— Faux Real – Faux Real EP

— Fire in the Radio – Monuments

— Friendship Commanders – Hold On To Yourself EP

— Gentle Giant – Acquiring the Taste (Vinyl Reissue)

— Gentle Giant – Gentle Giant (Vinyl Reissue)

— Gentle Giant – Octopus (Vinyl Reissue)

— Gentle Giant – Three Friends (Vinyl Reissue)

— Grayson Brockamp and the New Orleans Wildlife Band – A Dream or a Nightmare EP

— The Grizzled Mighty – Confetti Teeth

— Her Name Was Fire – Decadent Movement

— Hollow Ship – Future Remains

— Idioteq – Ego

— James Alexander Bright – Headroom

— James Elkington – Ever-Roving Eye

— Jeffrey Silverstein – You Became the Mountain

— Jon Stickley Trio – Scripting the Flip

— Joni Mitchell – Shine (Vinyl Reissue)

— Josh Kurma – Pull Me Back In EP

— Joviac – Here and Now

— Kadebostany – DRAMA – Act 1 EP

— King Shoji – Green House

— Kurt Elling – Secrets Are the Best Stories

— Lara Downes – Some of These Days

— Lee Fields – Let’s Get A Groove On (Reissue)

— Leo Abrahams & Shahzad Ismaily – Visitations

— Les Gordon – Altura

— The Little Hands of Asphalt – Half-Empty

— Living Dead Stars – Living Dead Stars

— Locate S,1 – Personalia

— Logan Ledger – Logan Ledger

— Lucifer Star Machine – Devil’s Breath

— Loose Fit – Loose Fit EP

— The Lovely Eggs – I am Moron

— Loviatar – Lightless

— M. Ward – Migration Stories

— Maddie Medley – Coming of Age Pt. 1 EP

— Mara Connor – No Fun EP

— Maserati – Enter the Mirror

— Melkbelly – PITH

— Mentrix – My Enemy, My Love

— Mick Harvey – Waves of ANZAC / The Journey

— Million Square – Spirit Bloom EP

— The Monkees – The Mike & Micky Show Live

— Music Band – Celebration

— Nation of Language – Introduction, Presence

— Nduduzo Makhathini – Modes of Communication: Letters from the Underworld

— New Age Affair – Too Messed Up

— Nightmares on Wax – Smokers Delight (25th Anniversary Reissue)

— Nikki & The Phantom Callers – Everybody’s Going to Hell (But You and Me)

— Nina Simone – Fodder on My Wings (Resissue)

— NNAMDÏ – BRAT

— NoMBe – Chrompatopia

— P.O.E. – Of Humanity and Other Odd Things

— Pale Mare – II

— Parsonsfield – Happy Hour on the Floor

— Peach Pit – You and Your Friends

— Peel Dream Machine – Agitprop Alterna

— Pictures of Vernon – Bug

— Picture One – Across the Depths of Seven Lakes

— Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Viscerals

— Pike & Sutton – Heart is a Compass

— Pure Reason Revolution – Eupnea

— Purity Ring – WOMB

— Push Puppets – A Boat of Lies and a House of Cards

— RED – Declaration

— Ren Harvieu – Revel in the Drama

— Rick Wakeman & The English Rock Ensemble – The Red Planet

— Ritual Dictates – Give in to Despair

— Robbie Basho – Songs of the Great Mystery–The Lost Vanguard Sessions

— Rod Wave – Pray 4 Love

— Ron Harvieu – Revel in the Drama

— Ruthie Collins – Cold Comfort

— Sam Hunt – Southside

— Sam Spiegel – Random Shit From the Internet Era

— Scott Hardware – Engel

— Seazoo – Joy

— Sepultura – Beneath the Remains: Deluxe Edition

— Shodan – Death, Rule Over Us

— Shordie Shordie – >Music

— Skippy Spiral – Circuit Circus

— Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Born Deadly EP

— Søren Lorensen – Lake Constance

— Sports Team – Deep Down Happy

— Stefan Alexander – Cry Again EP

— Steve Baskin – Mind Your Step

— Steve Goodman – Live ’69

— Stu Larsen – Marigold

— Sydney Fate – Silicon Nitride

— Testament – Titans of Creation

— tētēma (Mike Patton and Anthony Pateras) – Necroscape

— Thievery Corporation – Symphonik

— Thundercat – It Is What It Is

— Ted Hearne – Place

— TOPS – I Feel Alive

— True Body – Heavenly Rhythms for the Uninitiated

— Tvivler – Ego

— Unconditional Arms – Formation

— Various Artists – Cash Money: The Instrumentals

— Various Artists – Promising Young Woman Official Soundtrack

— Various Artists – Stone Crush: Memphis Modern Soul 1977-1987

— Vernon Jane – The Ritual of Love Making

— Villagers of Ioannina City – Age oapf Aquarius

— Vlossom – My Friend EP

— Violent Soho – Everything Is A-OK

— Vulture Party – Vulture Party

— Weed Demon – Crater Maker

— Western Centuries – Call the Captain

— Wilma Archer – A Western Circular

— Witch’s Wall – Witch’s Wall

— Witches of Doom – Funeral Radio

— Wray – Stream of Youth / Blank World

— Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn – Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn

— WVRM – Colony Collapse

— Yakima – Go Virtually EP

— Yves Tumor – Heaven to a Tortured Mind

— Zolle – Macello

