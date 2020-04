Adam Schlesinger, Grammy- and Emmy-winning songwriter and co-founder of the band Fountains of Wayne, died today at the age of 52 due to complications from COVID-19. In my opinion, he was one of the true genius figures in modern pop music, and I am gutted that he left us so soon.

Here is a silly little song about a football instant replay that turns out to be a moving meditation on human transcendence:

