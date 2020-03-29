Wow, so Steven Universe — the show that is the reason I started coming to the AV Club and ultimately became a part of its commenting community to the point that I sought to recreate a similar animated-thing-talk-space here — has ended. For real, this time. I’m sure we’ll have a lot to say about that. It’s Animation Time!

What animated things have you been into lately? What’s a recent episode of something you saw that lacks a dedicated review spot? Here’s where we can talk about it! Like the old AT comment section, try to begin top-level comments with the name of the specific show you want to talk about in bold (assuming you are talking about a specific show), so it’s easy to find.

