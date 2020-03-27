RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12: Episode 5 Discussion Thread

TV

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12: Episode 4 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12!

Last week, the queens compete in a pageant of sports-inspired couture, with Gigi Goode winning for her three ball-inspired looks. Brita Filter and Rock M. Sakura landed in the bottom two and after a lipsync to “S&M” by Rihanna, Brita stayed and Rock M. sashayed away. Watch her exit interview with Michelle Visage here.

This week, the queens show their comedy chops in the brand-new medical drama, Gay’s Anatomy. Which queens will stand out and impress special guest judge Normani? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

