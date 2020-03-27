The JennaMarbles Night Thread

Most of us have probably watched a JennaMarbles video over the last 10 years. It’s been a while for me and I was pleasantly surprised to find Jenna living her best •~°* 32 Year Old Lady *°•~ life.

In a recent video she described her channel as a fun place to hang out and forget about life for a while, which might explain why I’ve binged the last 3 years of her videos over the past 2 weeks. There might be more classic JennaMarbles shenanigans as this crisis wears on, but until then enjoy a few minutes of Wholesome Content™.

