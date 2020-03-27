Gem War: Steven Universe Character Tournament Round 5

It’s the Final Four. Two of the original Crystal Gems and two of the B-Team. Please make your heart-wrenching choices.
- Please vote for one character in each pairing.
- Feel free to discuss your favorites, add gifs, squabble over who had the better character arc, whatever.
- This round ends tomorrow morning 7am EST.
From last round:
- The character with the most votes was Pearl, who was up against Stevonnie.
- The character with the least votes was Sadie, who got trounced by site favorite Lapis Lazuli.
- The character with the least votes to win her round was Peridot, in a close match against Connie, who was the character with the most votes to lose. These are my two favorite characters on the show so it’s a particular gut-wrenching match.
I hope we’re all ready to get our hearts torn out later today!