Gem War: Steven Universe Character Tournament Round 5

It’s the Final Four. Two of the original Crystal Gems and two of the B-Team. Please make your heart-wrenching choices.

Please vote for one character in each pairing.

Feel free to discuss your favorites, add gifs, squabble over who had the better character arc, whatever.

This round ends tomorrow morning 7am EST.

From last round:

The character with the most votes was Pearl , who was up against Stevonnie .

, who was up against . The character with the least votes was Sadie, who got trounced by site favorite Lapis Lazuli.

who got trounced by site favorite The character with the least votes to win her round was Peridot, in a close match against Connie, who was the character with the most votes to lose. These are my two favorite characters on the show so it’s a particular gut-wrenching match.

I hope we’re all ready to get our hearts torn out later today!

