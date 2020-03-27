Friday New Music 3/27

Hello! Happy Friday! We’ve got new music, isn’t that nice? It looks like there are a bunch of potentially good releases today – most importantly (to me) is Waxahatchee‘s fifth album. I’ve been a huge fan of hers since Cerulean Salt (my #1 album of the 2010s!) and am incredibly excited to hear this new one – especially since the two concerts I had tickets for her have been postponed… Hey! Speaking of people whose concerts are postponed that I have tickets to, Vanessa Carlton has a new album! Don’t laugh! Her last album was genuinely great!

There’s also a new one by Half Waif, who I don’t know super well but have heard good things from before. Plus, I always gotta check out a Dirty Projectors release even if I don’t really want to.

There’s probably a ton more here! Here’s a fuller list from Consequence of Sound. Let me know what you’re excited for, what’s missing, what’s good, what isn’t working for you, whatever music stuff you got. Enjoy!

— 1000Doors – Low Oxy EP

— 5 Seconds of Summer – C A L M

— The 81’s – 2 Things & 118 Others

— Activity – Unmask Whoever

— Ada Lea – Woman, Here EP

— Aeternam – Al Qassam

— Age of Emergence – The War Within Ourselves EP

— The Alan Parsons Project – Ammonia Avenue (Limited Edition Box Set)

— Alchemists – Chapter One Love

— Allman Joys (feat. Duane and Gregg Allman) – Allman Joys (Reissue)

— Andy Williams – Emperor of Easy—Lost Columbia Masters 1962-1972

— Anna Ran – Desert Flower

— Andrew Weiss and Friends – The Golden Age of Love & Chemistry

— Angerot – The Divine Apostate

— Anthony da Costa – Feet on the Dashboard

— Aodon – 11069

— Atarka – Sleeping Giant

— Aveum – Multiverse

— BABii – iii EP

— The Band Whose Name Is A Symbol – Berserkir

— Basia Bulat – Are You in Love?

— The Beautiful Mistake – You’re Not Broken. I Am EP

— Bedouin – Whistleman EP

— Béla Fleck – Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions

— Béla Fleck & Toumani Diabaté – The Ripple Effect

— The Birthday Massacre – Diamonds

— Black Vice – The Alchemist’s Vision

— Bloodhound Gang – Hooray For Boobies (Expanded Vinyl Reissue)

— The Bluegrass Situation – Burn the Witch

— Bon Iver – Blood Bank (10th Anniversary Edition)

— Brett James – I Am Now

— Burke Ingraffia – Waves

— Cable Ties – Far Enough

— Candlemass – The Pendulum EP

— C.A.R. – Crossing Prior Street

— Catholic Action – Celebrated By Strangers

— Cavetown – Sleepyhead

— Chams – L’Âme agit

— The Chats – High Risk Behaviour

— Chief State – Tough Love

— Clem Snide – Forever Just Beyond

— TheColorGrey – Overcome

— Comethazine – Pandemic

— Coriky (feat. Ian MacKaye) – Coriky

— Cowboy Mouth – Open Wide EP

— Crypt Dagger – From Below

— Cucina Povera – Tyyni

— Curt Cannabis – Saved My Life

— Dakiniz – Raging Shouts

— Dana Gavanski – Yesterday is Gone

— Daniel Romano’s Outfit – OKAY WOW

— Dave + Sam – No Shade

— Deeper – Auto-Pain

— Deleo – Unfair EP

— Demonic Death Judge – The Trail

— Depeche Mode – LiVE SPiRiTS

— Deranged – Deeds of Ruthless Violence

— Destroyer of Light – Generational Warfare EP

— Diarchy – Splitfire

— Dirty Projectors – Windows Open EP

— Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

— Duane and Gregg Allman – Duane & Gregg (Reissue)

— Empara Mi – Suitcase Full of Sins

— Ester – Turn Around

— Evan Uhlmann – Tea Lady

— Evritiki Zygia – Ormenion

— FACS – Void Moments

— Fassine – Forge

— Fatalisté – Mercurial Gaslighting

— From the Dust Returned – A Seven Days Long Wait

— Funky Chemist – Groove Generator

— Gerald Cleaver – Signs

— Ghédalia Tazartès – Diasporas (Reissue)

— Glass Museum – Reykjavik

— Gold Cage – Social Crutch

— Graceless – Where Vultures Know Your Name

— Grateful Dead – Road Trips Vol. 3 No. 2 Austin 11-15-71

— Great Electric Quest – Live From Freak Valley

— Grim Ravine – It’s A Long Way Down, To Where You Are

— Gundelach – My Frail Body

— Half Waif – The Caretaker

— Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die OST

— Happy People – Cassini, I’ve Been So Lonely EP

— Hayvanlar Alemi – Psychedelia in Times of Turbulence

— The Heavy Eyes – Love Like Machines

— Hour Glass (feat. Duane and Gregg Allman) – Hour Glass (Reissue)

— Hour Glass (feat. Duane and Gregg Allman) – Power of Love (Reissue)

— Hundreds – The Current

— Igorrr – Spirituality and Distortion

— Imonolith – State of Being

— In This Moment – Mother

— Ingrid – Lady Like

— Innerlove – Fine By Me EP

— Iroquois – Be Content EP

— Isaac Aesili – Hidden Truths

— Jacaszek – Music For Film

— Jennah Barry – Holiday

— Jesse Daniel – Rollin’ On

— Jessi Alexander – Decatur Country Red

— Jessie Reyez – Before Love Comes to Kill Us

— Jill Andrews – Thirties

— Jim Andralis & The Syntonics – My Beautiful Enemy

— Jimi Hendrix – Band of Gypsys (50th Anniversary Reissue)

— Joey Trap – CHAMP EP

— Jordana – Classical Notions of Happiness

— Joyner Lucas – ADHD

— Julia Marcell – Skull Echo EP

— Justin Hurwitz – Whiplash—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Edition

— Kelow LaTesha – TSA Deluxe

— KITE – Irradiance

— Knxwledge – 1988

— Laila Biali – Out of Dust

— Lakecia Benjamin – Pursuance: The Coltranes

— Leif Coffield – monsta-san EP

— Lilly Hiatt – Walking Proof

— Linda Lavin – Love Notes

— Lisa Ramey – Surrender

— Little Dragon – New Me, Same Us

— The Little Hands of Asphalt – Half Empty

— Lizzy Farrall – Bruise

— Little Albert – Swamp King

— Loose Koozies – Feel A Bit Free

— Loose Sutures – Loose Sutures

— Loud Luxury – Nights Like This EP

— Loveblind – Sleeping Visions

— Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – Naked Garden

— Luo – Unspoken

— Lutharö – Wings of Agony EP

— Kandace Springs – The Women Who Raised Me

— Kim Richey – Glimmer With A Long Way Back: The Songs of Glimmer

— Magic Sword – Endless

— Magic Waters – Pinky Swear EP

— Mairena – Weird All the Time

— Margaret Glaspy – Devotion

— Marie Miller – Little Dreams

— Mark Erelli – Blindsided

— Mark Renner – Seaworthy Vessels Are in Short Supply

— Marlaena Moore – Pay Attention, Be Amazed!

— Martha Veléz – Friends and Angels (Vinyl Reissue)

— Matinee – Event Horizon

— Matt Karmil – STS371

— Mayflower Madame – Prepared For a Nightmare

— Me and That Man (Behemoth’s Negral) – New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 1

— Medium Soft – Paradise Slums

— Michael Vallera – Window In

— Midas – Demo Tapes

— Molchat Doma – Etazhi (Reissue)

— Molchat Doma – S Krysh Nashikh Domov (Reissue)

— Moodie Black – FUZZ

— Moon Destroys – Maiden Voyage EP

— Mr. Scruff – DJ-Kicks

— Mystic Priestess – Part Time Punks Sessions

— Nap Eyes – Snapshot of a Beginner

— The Necks – Three

— Neon Waltz – Huna EP

— Nicolas Jaar – Cenizas

— The No Ones (feat. Peter Buck) – The Great Lost No Ones Album

— Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— Omega Infinity – Solar Spectre

— The Orb – Abolition of the Royal Familia

— Orion Sun – Hold Space For Me

— Oxlade – Oxygene EP

— Oxyjane – Dreams

— Paris Hilton – Paris (Vinyl Reissue)

— Parkway Drive – Viva the Underdogs

— Patrick Shiroishi – Descension

— PartyNextDoor – PartyMobile

— Pearl Jam – Gigaton

— Pieces of Juno – Euthymia

— Porn – No Monsters in God’s Eyes – Act III

— Project Paradis (Mr. Carmack & Promnite) – Paradis 2

— Quentin Sauvé – Whatever It Takes (Reissue)

— Redd Kross – Phaseshifter (Vinyl Reissue)

— Redd Kross – Show World (Vinyl Reissue)

— Ringo Deathstarr – Ringo Deathstarr

— Riot – Rock World (Rare & Unreleased 87-95)

— Roddy Woomble – Everyday Sun EP

— RUSH – Permanent Waves (40th Anniversary Reissue)

— San Cisco – Flaws EP

— San Fermin – The Cormorant I & II

— Sarah Peacock – Burn the Witch

— Scarlet Aura– Stormbreaker

— Sea Offs – En Root EP

— Shallou – Magical Thinking

— She Luv It – She Luv It

— Simon Fisher Turner and Edmund de Waal – A Quiet Corner in Time

— Smoke Mountain – Queen of Sin

— Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Trapline

— Softcore Untd. – Bygger Opp, River Ned

— Somni – Home

— Song Sung – I Surrender EP

— The Sonic Dawn – Enter the Mirage

— Sopwith Camel – The Miraculous Hump Returns from the Moon (Vinyl Reissue)

— Sorry – 925

— Spirit Adrift – Chained to Oblivion (Vinyl Reissue)

— Stone Machine Electric – Stone Machine Electric

— Subtype Zero – Ceremonious Extinction

— Supermilk – Death Is the Best Thing for You Now

— Talk Show – These People EP

— The Tender Things – How You Make a Fool

— Tesla – Five Man London Jam

— Thomm Jutz – To Live in Two Worlds. Volume 1

— Tom Misch – Beat Tape 1 (Vinyl Release)

— Tom Sless – California Dream

— Torchia – The Coven

— Trevor Daniel – Nicotine

— Tzimani – Tzimani EP (Reissue)

— Vanessa Carlton – Love is an Art

— Velnias – Scion of Aether

— Vlad Holiday – Fall Apart With Me EP

— WAKE – Devouring Rain

— Wax Machine – Earthsong of Silence

— Waxahatchee – Saint Cloud

— Welicoruss – Siberian Heathen Horde

— Window – Endless Cycle

— Witchfinder – Hazy Rites

— WOORMS – Twitching

— WuW – Rétablir L’Eternité

— Young Man in a Hurry – Jarvis

— Yusuf / Cat Stevens – Matthew & Son (Vinyl Reissue)

— Yusuf / Cat Stevens – New Masters (Vinyl Reissue)

— ZhOra – Mortals

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...