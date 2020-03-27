Friday New Music 3/27

Hello! Happy Friday! We’ve got new music, isn’t that nice? It looks like there are a bunch of potentially good releases today – most importantly (to me) is Waxahatchee‘s fifth album. I’ve been a huge fan of hers since Cerulean Salt (my #1 album of the 2010s!) and am incredibly excited to hear this new one – especially since the two concerts I had tickets for her have been postponed… Hey! Speaking of people whose concerts are postponed that I have tickets to, Vanessa Carlton has a new album! Don’t laugh! Her last album was genuinely great!
There’s also a new one by Half Waif, who I don’t know super well but have heard good things from before. Plus, I always gotta check out a Dirty Projectors release even if I don’t really want to.
There’s probably a ton more here! Here’s a fuller list from Consequence of Sound. Let me know what you’re excited for, what’s missing, what’s good, what isn’t working for you, whatever music stuff you got. Enjoy!
— 1000Doors – Low Oxy EP
— 5 Seconds of Summer – C A L M
— The 81’s – 2 Things & 118 Others
— Activity – Unmask Whoever
— Ada Lea – Woman, Here EP
— Aeternam – Al Qassam
— Age of Emergence – The War Within Ourselves EP
— The Alan Parsons Project – Ammonia Avenue (Limited Edition Box Set)
— Alchemists – Chapter One Love
— Allman Joys (feat. Duane and Gregg Allman) – Allman Joys (Reissue)
— Andy Williams – Emperor of Easy—Lost Columbia Masters 1962-1972
— Anna Ran – Desert Flower
— Andrew Weiss and Friends – The Golden Age of Love & Chemistry
— Angerot – The Divine Apostate
— Anthony da Costa – Feet on the Dashboard
— Aodon – 11069
— Atarka – Sleeping Giant
— Aveum – Multiverse
— BABii – iii EP
— The Band Whose Name Is A Symbol – Berserkir
— Basia Bulat – Are You in Love?
— The Beautiful Mistake – You’re Not Broken. I Am EP
— Bedouin – Whistleman EP
— Béla Fleck – Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions
— Béla Fleck & Toumani Diabaté – The Ripple Effect
— The Birthday Massacre – Diamonds
— Black Vice – The Alchemist’s Vision
— Bloodhound Gang – Hooray For Boobies (Expanded Vinyl Reissue)
— The Bluegrass Situation – Burn the Witch
— Bon Iver – Blood Bank (10th Anniversary Edition)
— Brett James – I Am Now
— Burke Ingraffia – Waves
— Cable Ties – Far Enough
— Candlemass – The Pendulum EP
— C.A.R. – Crossing Prior Street
— Catholic Action – Celebrated By Strangers
— Cavetown – Sleepyhead
— Chams – L’Âme agit
— The Chats – High Risk Behaviour
— Chief State – Tough Love
— Clem Snide – Forever Just Beyond
— TheColorGrey – Overcome
— Comethazine – Pandemic
— Coriky (feat. Ian MacKaye) – Coriky
— Cowboy Mouth – Open Wide EP
— Crypt Dagger – From Below
— Cucina Povera – Tyyni
— Curt Cannabis – Saved My Life
— Dakiniz – Raging Shouts
— Dana Gavanski – Yesterday is Gone
— Daniel Romano’s Outfit – OKAY WOW
— Dave + Sam – No Shade
— Deeper – Auto-Pain
— Deleo – Unfair EP
— Demonic Death Judge – The Trail
— Depeche Mode – LiVE SPiRiTS
— Deranged – Deeds of Ruthless Violence
— Destroyer of Light – Generational Warfare EP
— Diarchy – Splitfire
— Dirty Projectors – Windows Open EP
— Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
— Duane and Gregg Allman – Duane & Gregg (Reissue)
— Empara Mi – Suitcase Full of Sins
— Ester – Turn Around
— Evan Uhlmann – Tea Lady
— Evritiki Zygia – Ormenion
— FACS – Void Moments
— Fassine – Forge
— Fatalisté – Mercurial Gaslighting
— From the Dust Returned – A Seven Days Long Wait
— Funky Chemist – Groove Generator
— Gerald Cleaver – Signs
— Ghédalia Tazartès – Diasporas (Reissue)
— Glass Museum – Reykjavik
— Gold Cage – Social Crutch
— Graceless – Where Vultures Know Your Name
— Grateful Dead – Road Trips Vol. 3 No. 2 Austin 11-15-71
— Great Electric Quest – Live From Freak Valley
— Grim Ravine – It’s A Long Way Down, To Where You Are
— Gundelach – My Frail Body
— Half Waif – The Caretaker
— Hans Zimmer – No Time to Die OST
— Happy People – Cassini, I’ve Been So Lonely EP
— Hayvanlar Alemi – Psychedelia in Times of Turbulence
— The Heavy Eyes – Love Like Machines
— Hour Glass (feat. Duane and Gregg Allman) – Hour Glass (Reissue)
— Hour Glass (feat. Duane and Gregg Allman) – Power of Love (Reissue)
— Hundreds – The Current
— Igorrr – Spirituality and Distortion
— Imonolith – State of Being
— In This Moment – Mother
— Ingrid – Lady Like
— Innerlove – Fine By Me EP
— Iroquois – Be Content EP
— Isaac Aesili – Hidden Truths
— Jacaszek – Music For Film
— Jennah Barry – Holiday
— Jesse Daniel – Rollin’ On
— Jessi Alexander – Decatur Country Red
— Jessie Reyez – Before Love Comes to Kill Us
— Jill Andrews – Thirties
— Jim Andralis & The Syntonics – My Beautiful Enemy
— Jimi Hendrix – Band of Gypsys (50th Anniversary Reissue)
— Joey Trap – CHAMP EP
— Jordana – Classical Notions of Happiness
— Joyner Lucas – ADHD
— Julia Marcell – Skull Echo EP
— Justin Hurwitz – Whiplash—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Edition
— Kelow LaTesha – TSA Deluxe
— KITE – Irradiance
— Knxwledge – 1988
— Laila Biali – Out of Dust
— Lakecia Benjamin – Pursuance: The Coltranes
— Leif Coffield – monsta-san EP
— Lilly Hiatt – Walking Proof
— Linda Lavin – Love Notes
— Lisa Ramey – Surrender
— Little Dragon – New Me, Same Us
— The Little Hands of Asphalt – Half Empty
— Lizzy Farrall – Bruise
— Little Albert – Swamp King
— Loose Koozies – Feel A Bit Free
— Loose Sutures – Loose Sutures
— Loud Luxury – Nights Like This EP
— Loveblind – Sleeping Visions
— Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – Naked Garden
— Luo – Unspoken
— Lutharö – Wings of Agony EP
— Kandace Springs – The Women Who Raised Me
— Kim Richey – Glimmer With A Long Way Back: The Songs of Glimmer
— Magic Sword – Endless
— Magic Waters – Pinky Swear EP
— Mairena – Weird All the Time
— Margaret Glaspy – Devotion
— Marie Miller – Little Dreams
— Mark Erelli – Blindsided
— Mark Renner – Seaworthy Vessels Are in Short Supply
— Marlaena Moore – Pay Attention, Be Amazed!
— Martha Veléz – Friends and Angels (Vinyl Reissue)
— Matinee – Event Horizon
— Matt Karmil – STS371
— Mayflower Madame – Prepared For a Nightmare
— Me and That Man (Behemoth’s Negral) – New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 1
— Medium Soft – Paradise Slums
— Michael Vallera – Window In
— Midas – Demo Tapes
— Molchat Doma – Etazhi (Reissue)
— Molchat Doma – S Krysh Nashikh Domov (Reissue)
— Moodie Black – FUZZ
— Moon Destroys – Maiden Voyage EP
— Mr. Scruff – DJ-Kicks
— Mystic Priestess – Part Time Punks Sessions
— Nap Eyes – Snapshot of a Beginner
— The Necks – Three
— Neon Waltz – Huna EP
— Nicolas Jaar – Cenizas
— The No Ones (feat. Peter Buck) – The Great Lost No Ones Album
— Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— Omega Infinity – Solar Spectre
— The Orb – Abolition of the Royal Familia
— Orion Sun – Hold Space For Me
— Oxlade – Oxygene EP
— Oxyjane – Dreams
— Paris Hilton – Paris (Vinyl Reissue)
— Parkway Drive – Viva the Underdogs
— Patrick Shiroishi – Descension
— PartyNextDoor – PartyMobile
— Pearl Jam – Gigaton
— Pieces of Juno – Euthymia
— Porn – No Monsters in God’s Eyes – Act III
— Project Paradis (Mr. Carmack & Promnite) – Paradis 2
— Quentin Sauvé – Whatever It Takes (Reissue)
— Redd Kross – Phaseshifter (Vinyl Reissue)
— Redd Kross – Show World (Vinyl Reissue)
— Ringo Deathstarr – Ringo Deathstarr
— Riot – Rock World (Rare & Unreleased 87-95)
— Roddy Woomble – Everyday Sun EP
— RUSH – Permanent Waves (40th Anniversary Reissue)
— San Cisco – Flaws EP
— San Fermin – The Cormorant I & II
— Sarah Peacock – Burn the Witch
— Scarlet Aura– Stormbreaker
— Sea Offs – En Root EP
— Shallou – Magical Thinking
— She Luv It – She Luv It
— Simon Fisher Turner and Edmund de Waal – A Quiet Corner in Time
— Smoke Mountain – Queen of Sin
— Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Trapline
— Softcore Untd. – Bygger Opp, River Ned
— Somni – Home
— Song Sung – I Surrender EP
— The Sonic Dawn – Enter the Mirage
— Sopwith Camel – The Miraculous Hump Returns from the Moon (Vinyl Reissue)
— Sorry – 925
— Spirit Adrift – Chained to Oblivion (Vinyl Reissue)
— Stone Machine Electric – Stone Machine Electric
— Subtype Zero – Ceremonious Extinction
— Supermilk – Death Is the Best Thing for You Now
— Talk Show – These People EP
— The Tender Things – How You Make a Fool
— Tesla – Five Man London Jam
— Thomm Jutz – To Live in Two Worlds. Volume 1
— Tom Misch – Beat Tape 1 (Vinyl Release)
— Tom Sless – California Dream
— Torchia – The Coven
— Trevor Daniel – Nicotine
— Tzimani – Tzimani EP (Reissue)
— Vanessa Carlton – Love is an Art
— Velnias – Scion of Aether
— Vlad Holiday – Fall Apart With Me EP
— WAKE – Devouring Rain
— Wax Machine – Earthsong of Silence
— Waxahatchee – Saint Cloud
— Welicoruss – Siberian Heathen Horde
— Window – Endless Cycle
— Witchfinder – Hazy Rites
— WOORMS – Twitching
— WuW – Rétablir L’Eternité
— Young Man in a Hurry – Jarvis
— Yusuf / Cat Stevens – Matthew & Son (Vinyl Reissue)
— Yusuf / Cat Stevens – New Masters (Vinyl Reissue)
— ZhOra – Mortals