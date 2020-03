It’s SPRING BREEEAAAAAK, everybody!

Head to the beach!

Head to the club!

Head to the most crowded place you’re aware of!

Get up on someone’s body!

Consume fluids and questionable powders!

Consume fluids and questionable powders off people’s bodies!

SPRING BREEEEEAAAAAAAK!!!!!!

(please do not do any of this, practice social distancing within reason to slow the spread of COVID-19, thank you)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...