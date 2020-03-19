Weekly Games Thread #2 is IN the Game

Happy Thursday, friends! What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, what do you think about virtual reality?

Please be sure to join us to read and discuss the history of the Deus Ex series tomorrow after 9:00 AM EST in Franchise Festival.

Please also be aware that a new Wednesday video games thread has started up – since we could all use a little more frivolity in our lives at the moment – where we discuss our top 5 games from each console. Yesterday’s discussion was on pre-1985 consoles and arcades. Next week’s will be the Famicom/NES. The series is called Five Finger Discount.

