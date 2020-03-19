The Weekly Music Thread’s First Concert

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt (courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Apples):

What is the first concert you ever went to?

I’ll post about my first big concert experience in the comment section, but the first live show I ever went to was an all-ages gig when I was in grade ten, held at “the big blue building behind the curling hall” in the next town over. Eight bands played: four of them were local, four were from other parts of the province. All but one had members who were still in high school.

One was those bands was Plumtree, who had only formed the previous year and later went on to record this:

Yes, this is the song that inspired the comic book that inspired the movie that a lot of folks here know and love. If you did not know that, be sure to tell Mister Splendiferous when he posts his “What did you learn today?” subthread over in the Open Thread later!

One of the other acts was a rap group called Hip Club Groove; they only achieved a cult following back in the day, but one of the members went on to play Cory on a television show called the Trailer Park Boys:

Sorry for the poor sound quality, but it is a fun video. Five free upvotes for the first person to identify the other Trailer Park Boys star in this video.

Anyway, it was a fun show and a great introduction to the world of live music.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

