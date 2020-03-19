Couch Avocados

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: It’s always hard to recommend a show to someone without knowing their tastes, but with most people staying home and a lot of us binging on shows, which series would you promote the most to someone to watch?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

Special Note: Some streaming services are moving various shows up to new dates and may not be accounted for in this list due to the Coronavirus and people on home lockdowns.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19TH, 2020:

The Platform (Netflix)

True Terror With Robert Englund Series Premiere (Travel)

FRIDAY, MARCH 20th, 2020:

Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)

SUNDAY, MARCH 22ND, 2020:

Pretty Woman: Behind Closed Doors (Reelz)

MONDAY, MARCH 23RD, 2020:

Miss Fisher And The Crypt Of Tears (Acorn)

THURSDAY, MARCH 26TH, 2020:

Tacoma, FD Season Two Premiere (truTV)

