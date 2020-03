On March 19, 1994 Super Metroid was released in Japan.

Samus’ mission this time around is to travel to the planet Zebes to retrieve an infant Metroid creature stolen by a space pirate by the name of Ridley.

You can read more about the video game here.

Here is a short video from IGN where a discussion is being held touting Super Metroid as one of the greatest video games ever made.

ALL HAIL SAMUS ARAN!

