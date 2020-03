Good morning everyone, and…ahh whatever.

Look, it’s not a great time. We’ve been through some shit. We’ll go through more shit.

Stick together, don’t give up, and be there for anyone who needs it. Safe safe, my friends.

Also please share any random stock tips you have with ol’ Chippy. I could use a buck or two.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...