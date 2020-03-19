Don't Start a Gem War at the Table: Steven Universe Character Tournament Nominations

SPOILER WARNING: This tournament contains spoilers for the entirety of the original series, the Future series, and the movie.

Steven Universe is almost over and we all need a distraction from the everything happening right now, so let’s have a Gem War! (Non-Gems are also free to participate.)

The ground rules:

You may only nominate five characters. This is to prevent spamming up the nominations with long lists from the wiki or something.

This is to prevent spamming up the nominations with long lists from the wiki or something. To nominate a character, put their name bolded in a top-level post. Please only put down one character per post.

Please only put down one character per post. Fusions count as separate characters. Transformations (i.e. Rose/Pink) do not.

Upvotes determine placement in the elimination brackets. However, all entries will be placed in an elimination bracket, so none will be eliminated based on how many upvotes they get here.

However, all entries will be placed in an elimination bracket, so none will be eliminated based on how many upvotes they get here. Nominations will remain open until Friday March 19, 10PM EST.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...